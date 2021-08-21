Duterte fires NEA chief Masongsong

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has dismissed National Electrification Administration administrator Edgardo Masongsong over corruption.

"The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission conducted [an] investigation and gave its recommendation to the Office of the President...to dismiss Masongsong from service," Duterte announced during a pre-recorded address aired by state tv on Saturday morning.

"I'm sorry but, I said, people are really skeptic...about our desire to improve the government service," he added. "We do not claim to...totally clean government at this time....But from time to time, ito."

The PACC in May filed a case against Masongsong for allegedly allowing public funds to be used for a party-list's campaign activities in 2019.

In February last year, the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc. urged Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi to fire Masongsong for grave abuse of authority.

Duterte 'We are trying our best' on corruption

"We are not bragging about it but we are trying our best to cope up with the situation regarding graft and corruption," the president said.

This comes as the Duterte's administration fields heightened scrutiny and criticism over the Commission on Audit's flagging of "deficiencies" in the spending of P67.32 billion in pandemic funds.

Inquiries launched in both chambers of Congress have since spotlighted other instances of questionable spending.

During the same address, Duterte again rushed to the defense of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, insisting that there was no reason to fire him.

"Maski mag-isa na lang ako (Even if I'm alone), I will stand by Duque, even if it will bring me down." — Bella Perez-Rubio