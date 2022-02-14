

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Bishop Bacani: Bro. Mike's Marcos endorsement is personal, not El Shaddai's
 


Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 3:48pm





 
Bishop Bacani: Bro. Mike's Marcos endorsement is personal, not El Shaddai's
Former Philippine senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, greets supporters after filing his candidacy for the country's 2022 presidential race, at Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay on October 6, 2021. 
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa
 


MANILA, Philippines — El Shaddai leader Bro. Mike Velarde’s endorsement of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte was his own and not of the church group's, their spiritual adviser Most Rev. Bishop Teodoro Bacani said.


In an interview with Teleradyo’s "On The Spot" on Monday, Bacani clarified that El Shaddai, the influential Catholic charismatic group, has not endorsed the Marcos-Duterte tandem.



"First, Bro. Mike did not give an endorsement by El Shaddai," he said in Filipino.


What the two candidates received was an endorsement by Velarde as an individual. Followers of El Shaddai are not obligated to follow him and are free to vote or campaign for the candidate of their own choosing.


“He (Velarde) did not consult the elders, he did not consult the bishops in the locality, he did not consult the spiritual director, he did not consult me,” Bacani said.


"That’s his own personal stand. That is Bro. Mike Velarde of El Shaddai, but it is not the opinion of the body," Bacani continued.


News5 reported on Saturday that Velarde has endorsed the Marcos-Duterte tandem. "It’s time for us Filipinos to be united. After all, napagbigyan natin yung mga kalaban ni Marcos ng maraming taon baka naman ito may magawang mabuti sa atin, that’s why I have chosen them," the El Shaddai leader said.


(After all, we gave Marcos' opponents many years, maybe these two will do something good for us)


On the same day, Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez called Velarde’s endorsement a "generous gesture" and a testament to "the call to liberate the Filipino people from the fetters of disunity [that] gets stronger by the day."


‘Downright wrong’


But for Bacani, Velarde’s endorsement of Marcos is "downright wrong."


“You cannot endorse a man like [Marcos] for president. Because we know their records and to this day, they have not apologized to the anomalies of the past. It’s a family that has not turned its back on Marcos,” he added.


Bacani however stressed that he is merely sharing his opinion.


He added that he will talk to Velarde on Tuesday because of his belief that the endorsement was wrong.


Marcos and Duterte are the frontrunners in the survey conducted before the campaign season kickoff. Both enjoy double-digit leads over their rivals. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
BONGBONG MARCOS
EL SHADDAI

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Pulse Asia: Marcos' lead grows, Robredo's lead shrinks in January pre-election surveys







Pulse Asia: Marcos' lead grows, Robredo's lead shrinks in January pre-election surveys



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo's 20% of respondents in the last Pulse Asia survey in December shrunk down to just 16% for...








Headlines
fbtw













Booked for that day again, Marcos won't attend CNN Philippines' debates







Booked for that day again, Marcos won't attend CNN Philippines' debates



By Kristine Joy Patag |
6 hours ago 


Presidential Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is skipping his third forum moderated by an independent media organization,...








Headlines
fbtw













Mark Villar tops senatorial survey anew




By Ranier Allan Ronda |
16 hours ago 


Former public works secretary and senatorial candidate Mark Villar again topped the senatorial survey conducted by pollster RP-Mission and Development Foundation.








Headlines
fbtw













Metro Manila mayors unanimously call for Alert Level 2 extension until end-February







Metro Manila mayors unanimously call for Alert Level 2 extension until end-February



By Franco Luna |
6 hours ago 


"While the [data is] truly encouraging and manifest an improving COVID-19 situation in the NCR... there is an urgent need...








Headlines
fbtw













Alert Level 1?  New status known today







Alert Level 1? New status known today



By Alexis Romero |
16 hours ago 


Whether or not the Philippines is set for a “new normal” this month may be known today as the government announces...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 2 until end-February







Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 2 until end-February



1 hour ago 


The capital region will retain current restrictions against COVID-19 from February 16 to 28, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson, Pacquiao, Robredo to skip debate hosted by Quiboloy's media network







Lacson, Pacquiao, Robredo to skip debate hosted by Quiboloy's media network



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
2 hours ago 


Pacquiao, an Evangelical Christian, said Monday he cannot participate in the debate hosted by Sonshine Media Network International...








Headlines
fbtw













PWD groups call out former Speaker Alvarez for using autism as insult







PWD groups call out former Speaker Alvarez for using autism as insult



By Franco Luna |
2 hours ago 


"How can you expect people to vote for you when your words betray your true intentions Mr. Alvarez? You should apologize to...








Headlines
fbtw













Blue Ribbon puts arrest order vs Rose Nono Lin on hold for surgery







Blue Ribbon puts arrest order vs Rose Nono Lin on hold for surgery



By Angelica Y. Yang |
4 hours ago 


The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee agreed to suspend the arrest order against congressional bet Rose Nono Lin, who holds...








Headlines
fbtw









 



Imee Marcos: Scrap fish importation permits, shorten closed season instead







Imee Marcos: Scrap fish importation permits, shorten closed season instead



By Angelica Y. Yang |
5 hours ago 


The agriculture department should stop giving the green light to import more fish and should have decided on shortening...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with