NEA reminds electric coops to ensure power for elections

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) reminded electric cooperatives of their duty to ensure enough power for elections season.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration (NEA) reminded electric cooperatives (ECs) to ensure sufficient and uninterrupted power supply during elections season, according to a recent memorandum on the agency's website.

On February 9, a day after the start of the official campaign period for national bets, NEA reminded power distributors of an earlier memorandum which compels them to "ensure adequate and reliable power supply before, during and after the May 2022 national and local elections."

The memorandum, dated Nov. 10, 2021, requires ECs to ensure enough power supply for pre-election, election day and post-election activities.

During elections day, power providers are expected to:

Have a skeletal force that can be deployed on a 24-hour basis in response to any incidents related to the shortfall of electricity supply;

Have access to assistance from military and police personnel in safeguarding critical facilities, particularly substations vulnerable to sabotage in "high-risk areas";

Work with local authorities to avert any incidents related to power shortages;

Have back-up power supply or a generator which will service various polling centers; and

Report significant incidents of power outages to NEA

The NEA is tasked to carry out the country's national electrification policy by working with ECs.

'Importance of ensuring stable power'

Earlier this week, Manila-based policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) came out with a report which warned that the Luzon grid may experience power interruptions of varying lengths in the second quarter of the year, which includes the critical elections day on May 9.

The report, which analyzed the latest power outlook of transmission service provider National Grid Corp. of the Philippines

According to ICSC senior policy advisor Pedro Maniego Jr., having an unreliable electricity supply will undermine the credibility of the polls which are now automated.

On the other hand, the Energy department earlier said it does not see any power supply issues in the national and local elections, based on submissions from its stakeholders.

READ: DoE sees 'no specific concerns' yet on power supply during dry season

