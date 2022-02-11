

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
NEA reminds electric coops to ensure power for elections
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 4:52pm





 
NEA reminds electric coops to ensure power for elections
The National Electrification Administration (NEA) reminded electric cooperatives of their duty to ensure enough power for elections season. 
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration (NEA) reminded electric cooperatives (ECs) to ensure sufficient and uninterrupted power supply during elections season, according to a recent memorandum on the agency's website. 


On February 9, a day after the start of the official campaign period for national bets, NEA reminded power distributors of an earlier memorandum which compels them to "ensure adequate and reliable power supply before, during and after the May 2022 national and local elections."



The memorandum, dated Nov. 10, 2021, requires ECs to ensure enough power supply for pre-election, election day and post-election activities. 


During elections day, power providers are expected to:


    

  • Have a skeletal force that can be deployed on a 24-hour basis in response to any incidents related to the shortfall of electricity supply;
    • 

  • Have access to assistance from military and police personnel in safeguarding critical facilities, particularly substations vulnerable to sabotage in "high-risk areas";
    • 

  • Work with local authorities to avert any incidents related to power shortages;
    • 

  • Have back-up power supply or a generator which will service various polling centers; and
    • 

  • Report significant incidents of power outages to NEA
    • 



The NEA is tasked to carry out the country's national electrification policy by working with ECs. 


'Importance of ensuring stable power'


Earlier this week, Manila-based policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) came out with a report which warned that the Luzon grid may experience power interruptions of varying lengths in the second quarter of the year, which includes the critical elections day on May 9. 


The report, which analyzed the latest power outlook of transmission service provider National Grid Corp. of the Philippines


According to ICSC senior policy advisor Pedro Maniego Jr., having an unreliable electricity supply will undermine the credibility of the polls which are now automated. 


On the other hand, the Energy department earlier said it does not see any power supply issues in the national and local elections, based on submissions from its stakeholders. 


READ: DoE sees 'no specific concerns' yet on power supply during dry season

 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES
NATIONAL ELECTRIFICATION ADMINISTRATION
NEA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Guanzon takes swipe at Ferolino, as petitioners vow to take Marcos petition ruling to Supreme Court







Guanzon takes swipe at Ferolino, as petitioners vow to take Marcos petition ruling to Supreme Court



5 hours ago 


Petitioners seeking the disqualification of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are ready to...








Headlines
fbtw













Presidential bets unfazed as Marcos hurdles 3 more blocks to candidacy







Presidential bets unfazed as Marcos hurdles 3 more blocks to candidacy



8 hours ago 


Fellow presidential aspirants of Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos Jr., current survey frontrunner, are unfazed as he...








Headlines
fbtw













3rd national COVID-19 vaccination push extended until February 18







3rd national COVID-19 vaccination push extended until February 18



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
8 hours ago 


The third “Bayanihan Bakunahan” push was initially scheduled on February 10 and 11.








Headlines
fbtw













DOLE urges employers to let workers accompany kids for COVID-19 vaccination







DOLE urges employers to let workers accompany kids for COVID-19 vaccination



9 hours ago 


The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday issued an advisory on the payment of wages for private sector employees...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec division junks disqualification suits vs Marcos







Comelec division junks disqualification suits vs Marcos



By Kristine Joy Patag |
23 hours ago 


The Comelec’s First Division on Thursday promulgated its resolution denying the consolidated petitions for disqualification...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









All regions, except Soccsksargen, at low to moderate risk for COVID-19 &mdash; DOH







All regions, except Soccsksargen, at low to moderate risk for COVID-19 — DOH



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the number of new coronavirus cases in the country continues...








Headlines
fbtw













Aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones backs Leni Robredo for presidency







Aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones backs Leni Robredo for presidency



1 hour ago 


Sol Aragones, who is running for Laguna governor, expressed her support for Vice President Leni Robredo's run for the presidency...








Headlines
fbtw













Presidential bet Lacson wants localized anti-insurgency efforts in conflict-stricken areas







Presidential bet Lacson wants localized anti-insurgency efforts in conflict-stricken areas



By Angelica Y. Yang |
3 hours ago 


Senator Ping Lacson said on Friday that he will push for the participation of local governments in combating insurgency in...








Headlines
fbtw













LGUs should follow policy allowing only vaccinated foreigners into country, DOH says







LGUs should follow policy allowing only vaccinated foreigners into country, DOH says



3 hours ago 


The DOH issued the reminder after the Cebu provincial government issued an order allowing unvaccinated foreign travelers in...








Headlines
fbtw













De Lima: Comelec campaign permit system 'an added burden' for bets, parties







De Lima: Comelec campaign permit system 'an added burden' for bets, parties



By Angelica Y. Yang |
5 hours ago 


Reelectionist Sen. Leila de Lima is urging the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to review and eliminate its election campaign...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with