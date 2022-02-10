

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
IATF updates protocols for arriving foreign nationals
 


Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 5:19pm





 
IATF updates protocols for arriving foreign nationals
This photo taken on June 24, 2021 shows Philippine Airlines' (PAL) crew members wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus preparing for departure at General Santos City airport, on the southern island of Mindanao.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
 


MANILA, Philippines — The government has eased the entry requirements for arriving foreign nationals as it continues to update its pandemic protocols to spur economic activity and reopen tourism.


The updated protocols for arriving foreigners are contained in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) Resolution No. 160-D issued Thursday. They amended some of the protocols under IATF Resolution No. 160-B approved last Feb. 3.  


The amended protocols provided exemptions to a provision of IATF Resolution No. 160-B, which stated that foreign nationals traveling to the Philippines for business and tourism may enter the country without visas provided they have valid tickets for their return journey to the port of origin or next port of destination not later than 30 days from the date of their arrival.


Under the latest resolution, foreign spouses or children of Filipino citizens and former Filipino citizens with balikbayan privilege, including their foreign spouse or children who are not balikbayans and who are travelling with them to the Philippines are no longer required to have return tickets.


The amended protocols also state that foreign nationals coming from visa-free countries who intend to stay beyond 30 days for purposes other than tourism or leisure may now enter the Philippines through an entry exemption document issued under existing IATF rules and regulations. 


Foreigners covered by the provision should be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 except for minors below 12 years old who are traveling with their fully inoculated parents. They should also possess an acceptable proof of vaccination and present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure from the country of origin or first port of embarkation in a continuous travel to the Philippines. The rule does not cover lay-overs, provided that the foreign national has not left the airport premises or has not been admitted into another country during the lay-over.


Foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens who are not nationals of visa-free countries, whether they are travelling with the Filipino citizen or not, and those who came from visa-required countries or who are restricted foreign nationals may enter the Philippines without an entry exemption document provided they have been issued a 9(a) visa with the appropriate visa notation. A 9(a) visa is issued to foreigners who visit the Philippines for a short period of time.


Acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said all foreign nationals traveling to the Philippines for business and tourism may enter the country without visas as long as they are fully vaccinated and present the required COVID-19 proof of inoculation and testing documents. He expressed confidence that the updated protocols would not lead to a spike in infections as long as all health protocols are observed.


"The bottomline is we are now accepting foreign nationals coming for tourism and business...We’re confident that because of these protocols, we will be able to ensure that number one, our tourism industry will pick up, our tourism industry will recover... It will also be good for the economic growth and development of our country because it will revive the tourism industry and all other industries dependent on tourism," Nograles told state-run People's Television.


"If everybody complies with the minimum health and safety protocols, including tourists and foreign nationals, we can be sure that it won't cause a spike or a surge in COVID," he added.


The IATF has also approved the recommendation of the foreign affairs department to accept the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of Brazil, Israel, South Korea and Timor Leste for arrival quarantine protocols and for interzonal and intrazonal movement. The quarantine and immigration bureaus and the transportation department's One-Stop-Shop were directed to recognize only the proofs of vaccination approved by the IATF.


 










 









COVID-19

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail



By PhilstarLIVE |
2 days ago 


The campaign season will officially start on February 8 and will end on May 7.








Headlines
fbtw













US: Evidence proves Quiboloy&rsquo;s offenses







US: Evidence proves Quiboloy’s offenses



By Pia Lee-Brago |
17 hours ago 


The United States Department of Justice pursued prosecution of the case against Apollo Quiboloy as evidence and facts supported...








Headlines
fbtw













Escudero shares stage with Robredo in Sorsogon, but silent on endorsement







Escudero shares stage with Robredo in Sorsogon, but silent on endorsement



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Escudero, who is running for senator under the Nationalist People’s Coalition, wore white as he sat next to Robredo...








Headlines
fbtw













NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos







NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


The TikTok user supposedly part of an assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno, Pacquiao eyeing Marcos&rsquo; turf &ndash; analyst







Isko Moreno, Pacquiao eyeing Marcos’ turf – analyst



By Janvic Mateo |
17 hours ago 


The presidential campaigns of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Sen. Manny Pacquiao appeared to have shifted their focus to trying...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Health advocate Minguita Padilla: Some areas not yet ready for Alert Level 1


 




Health advocate Minguita Padilla: Some areas not yet ready for Alert Level 1



By Angelica Y. Yang |
31 minutes ago 


Dr. Minguita Padilla, a senatorial aspirant and health advocate, said Thursday that the government should not place under...








Headlines
fbtw













Immigration expects 30% increase in arrivals as PH reopens borders to tourists




 


Immigration expects 30% increase in arrivals as PH reopens borders to tourists



1 hour ago 


The Bureau of Immigration is expecting a 30% increase in arrivals on Thursday, the first day of the country’s reopening...








Headlines
fbtw













Senatorial bet Pi&ntilde;ol: 'Winning the elections is not the name of the game'







Senatorial bet Piñol: 'Winning the elections is not the name of the game'



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 hour ago 


Former Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel "Manny" Piñol said Thursday that the goal of elections is not always about winning,...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko strategist says Marcos' numbers going down due to media no-shows







Isko strategist says Marcos' numbers going down due to media no-shows



By Franco Luna |
2 hours ago 


“The reason I suppose his numbers are gradually going down is precisely because people do not like candidates who do...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec: 393 Youtube channels of 2022 poll aspirants verified







Comelec: 393 Youtube channels of 2022 poll aspirants verified



3 hours ago 


A total of 393 Youtube channels of 2022 elections candidates have been verified just as the campaign season started this week,...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with