Immigration raids Taguig warden facility
 


Philstar.com
February 7, 2022 | 4:31pm





 
Immigration raids Taguig warden facility
This undated photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila. 
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration last week conducted a raid on its detainees in its warden facility (BIWF) in Taguig City, the agency said Monday.


Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the raid on February 4 was part of the random, unannounced inspections to make sure that the facility remains free of drugs and other illegal parapahernalia.


“The shakedown is long overdue, as the last raid that we conducted [was] done a year ago. Such raids are also done to ensure that there is no special treatment in [Persons Deprived of Liberty],” he added.


Foreign fugitives set for deportation are detained in this facility.


BIWF management, officers of BI Intelligence Division and BI Anti-Terrorist group led the raid, dubbed as “Greyhound Operation.”


The operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine National Police National Capital Region Police Office Intelligence Division, and with the assistance of the PNP Special Weapons and Tactics and PNP NCRPO-Regional Mobile Force Battalion.


The raid led to the confiscation of gadgets like tablets, laptops and cellphones.


Authorities also seized alcoholic beverages, gambling paraphernalia, kitchen knives, scissors and other sharp objects and tools such as screwdrivers, hammers and pliers.


Morente added: "While the facility is not a jail, the use of gadgets is regulated. Gambling paraphernalia is not allowed, and sharp objects are prohibited to prevent any untoward incidents."


BI said the seized items were accounted for and put under the safekeeping of the BIWF, for release upon the owner's deportation. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









