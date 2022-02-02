OCTA: Downward trends observed in Visayas but still generally high risk

MANILA, Philippines — Independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research observed downward trends in highly urbanized cities in the Visayas but said many areas are still under high risk.

Bacolod, Cebu City, Iloilo City, and Mandaue are all at very high risk for COVID-19, while Lapu Lapu, Ormoc and Tacloban are at high risk.

According to OCTA Research, all cities have a positivity rate of at least 24%, which means more than one in every five tests is coming out positive. In Ormoc, three in every four tests are coming out positive.

At the same time, though, all cities have now registered negative growth rates, which means that the cases have already peaked and have stopped accelerating.

"The peak of the surge already happened in many areas... There are only a few areas where the surge is accelerating," OCTA fellow Guido David said over CNN Philippines.

"[Omicron] has already caused transmission in many places... It's no longer a major concern since we've attained some level of population immunity against Omicron."

Among the listed urbanized cities in Visayas, only Tacloban has a "low" reproduction number of 0.72. The term reproduction number refers to the number of people one positive case can infect.

Bacolod, Cebu, Iloilo, Lapu Lapu, Mandaue and Ormoc have reproduction numbers ranging from 1.15 to 1.38.

With the exception of Mandaue, all cities have a moderate or lower healthcare utilization rate. Mandaue's HCUR of 78% is still classified as high risk.

Of the 9,493 cases recorded by the Department of Health around the country on Tuesday, 638 came from Cebu, 239 came from Negros Occidental, and 229 came from Iloilo.

"Strict compliance with safety protocols [is] advised...wishing the best for Visayas," David also said. — Franco Luna