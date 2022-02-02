OCTA: Downward trends observed in Visayas but still generally high risk
MANILA, Philippines — Independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research observed downward trends in highly urbanized cities in the Visayas but said many areas are still under high risk.
Bacolod, Cebu City, Iloilo City, and Mandaue are all at very high risk for COVID-19, while Lapu Lapu, Ormoc and Tacloban are at high risk.
According to OCTA Research, all cities have a positivity rate of at least 24%, which means more than one in every five tests is coming out positive. In Ormoc, three in every four tests are coming out positive.
At the same time, though, all cities have now registered negative growth rates, which means that the cases have already peaked and have stopped accelerating.
"The peak of the surge already happened in many areas... There are only a few areas where the surge is accelerating," OCTA fellow Guido David said over CNN Philippines.
"[Omicron] has already caused transmission in many places... It's no longer a major concern since we've attained some level of population immunity against Omicron."
Risk Levels in Visayas HUCs. Downward trends observed in Lapu Lapu, Ormoc, Tacloban, Bacolod, Cebu City, Iloilo City, Mandaue. The first three are at high risk while the latter four remained at very high risk. Wishing the best for Visayas. @dzbb @allangatus @DZAR1026 @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/qjuMqR1qfr— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) February 2, 2022
Among the listed urbanized cities in Visayas, only Tacloban has a "low" reproduction number of 0.72. The term reproduction number refers to the number of people one positive case can infect.
Bacolod, Cebu, Iloilo, Lapu Lapu, Mandaue and Ormoc have reproduction numbers ranging from 1.15 to 1.38.
With the exception of Mandaue, all cities have a moderate or lower healthcare utilization rate. Mandaue's HCUR of 78% is still classified as high risk.
Of the 9,493 cases recorded by the Department of Health around the country on Tuesday, 638 came from Cebu, 239 came from Negros Occidental, and 229 came from Iloilo.
"Strict compliance with safety protocols [is] advised...wishing the best for Visayas," David also said. — Franco Luna
Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines. — Photo by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Regions 4A, 3 and the rest of the Philippines, OCTA Research says.
OCTA Research fellow Guido David says the rise in cases in Metro Manila was a surprise and "not really supported by other indicators."
David further predicts 14,000 to 18,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 2,000 coming from the capital region.
Cases are decreasing in Region 4A and 3, and rest of PH as a whole. The uptick in NCR yesterday was a surprise and not really supported by other indicators. We will see today if the uptick continues (I hope not). I am projecting 14 to 18k today but leaning towards 15k, NCR 2k— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) January 30, 2022
The Department of Health reports an additional 17,382 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 3,528,796.
To date, there are 213,587 active cases.
The Department of Health logs 18,638 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 3,511,491.
There 231,658 active cases.
The Department of Health logs an additional 15,789 additional COVID-19 infections, raising the country’s nationwide tally to 3,475,293.
There are 230,410 active cases, of which nearly 95% had mild illness.
The Department of Health reports 17,677 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 3,459,656.
To date, there are 247,451 active cases.
