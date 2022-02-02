

















































 
























^


 













 

 






Headlines
 
Senate passes record 166 bills on third reading in a single day
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 10:04am





 
Senate passes record 166 bills on third reading in a single day
On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, the Senate approved a record 166 of bills on the third and final reading. 
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Senate said it approved a record 166 bills on third reading on Monday, the most number of measures it cleared in a single day in the past ten years.


Many of the bills call for the creation of state universities and colleges, primary and secondary schools, hospitals, and marine hatcheries; and the establishment of provincial offices for the Commission on Higher Education, the Land Transportation Office, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.



"I thank our presiding officer, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, for his guidance and leadership, allowing us to become incredibly productive. And I thank all our colleagues for diligently studying and voting on each and every measure," Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, who led the approval of the bills, said in a statement on late Tuesday. 


"I can say without a doubt that this Senate body has been one of the most hardworking groups in Senate history," he added.


Nine out of 166 measures have national applications. Some of these include: the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act, the COVID-19 Benefits and Allowances for Health Workers Act, the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, and the Act declaring Aug. 30 as National Press Freedom Day in honor of Filipino journalist Marcelo H. Del Pilar. 


"I am glad that everyone has been amenable to working overtime, so we can pass these important bills before adjournment—especially bills like the Marawi Compensation Act and the Allowances for Health Workers Act, which a lot of people have been waiting for. This really is a working Senate, and I am so proud to be part of it," Zubiri said. 


Once a bill is cleared on the third reading, it is submitted to the House of Representatives for consideration.


In case of differences in counterpart bills, a bicameral conference committee is formed to reconcile these.


When both chambers give their final approval, the measure will be signed by the speaker of the House and the Senate president. 


A bill may lapse into law without President Rodrigo Duterte's signature, if he does not sign it within 30 days of receipt. The bill can also become a law if two-thirds of the members of the Congress overrule a presidential veto.

 


 










 









JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI
SENATE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Senate gives franchises to more telcos, broadcast firms







Senate gives franchises to more telcos, broadcast firms



By Paolo Romero |
11 hours ago 


The Senate approved on third and final reading on Monday several bills granting telecommunications and broadcast companies...








Headlines
fbtw













Senate panel calls for filing of charges, deportation for Michael Yang







Senate panel calls for filing of charges, deportation for Michael Yang



By Angelica Y. Yang |
16 hours ago 


Former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang was earlier identified as Pharmally's financier and guarantor to Chinese...








Headlines
fbtw













Nearly 100 ex-gov't officials of Aquino admin back Robredo's presidential bid







Nearly 100 ex-gov't officials of Aquino admin back Robredo's presidential bid



19 hours ago 


Nearly a hundred former government officials, mostly who served during the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino...








Headlines
fbtw













US warns against travel to Philippines, citing 'very high level' of COVID-19







US warns against travel to Philippines, citing 'very high level' of COVID-19



1 day ago 


The United States Centers for Disease and Control Prevention discouraged travel to the Philippines due to the “very...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao wants self-sustaining, debt-free government







Pacquiao wants self-sustaining, debt-free government



By Delon Porcalla |
11 hours ago 


Sen. Manny Pacquiao is hoping for a Philippines that is self-sufficient and free from mounting multitrillion-peso foreign...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









PCCI urges government: Give public free antigen test kits







PCCI urges government: Give public free antigen test kits



By Louella Desiderio |
11 hours ago 


The country’s largest business organization is urging the government to make antigen test kits available for free to...








Headlines
fbtw













He’s qualified to run, Bongbong camp insists




By Edu Punay |
11 hours ago 


Despite his criminal conviction for non-filing of income tax return, presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is eligible to join the presidential race on May 9, his spokesman...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson to implement best PPP, Build Build Build features







Lacson to implement best PPP, Build Build Build features



By Paolo Romero |
11 hours ago 


Partido Reporma standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson will implement the best features of the Build, Build, Build and the public-private...








Headlines
fbtw













Sara kicks off national bike caravan







Sara kicks off national bike caravan



By Edith Regalado |
11 hours ago 


Hundreds of people trooped to the highways of Tagum City, Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro to personally meet Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...








Headlines
fbtw













QC gov't to help in conduct of antigen test for Bar examinees, personnel


 




QC gov't to help in conduct of antigen test for Bar examinees, personnel



18 hours ago 


The local government of Quezon City will help in the conduct of swab testing for the hundreds of Bar examinees to take the...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with