Senate clears bill declaring National Press Freedom Day every August 30

The President stressed the importance of having a free press and its role in the country’s development and reminded the media of their “sacred responsibility to ensure that truth and fairness will prevail in the delivery of information to the public.”

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate wants the state to recognize August 30 of every year as National Press Freedom Day in honor of Filipino journalist Marcelo H. del Pilar, after majority of its members passed the bill on its third and final reading on Monday.

"Senate Bill (SB) No. 670 was approved with 19 affirmative votes, no negative vote and no abstention," the Senate's information office said in a statement.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Francis Tolentino, was introduced to honor Del Pilar, who was born on Aug. 30, 1965.

Del Pilar, who used the pen name "Plaridel", is known as the Great Propagandist and Father of Philippine Journalism.

The proposed bill calls for National Press Freedom Day to be a working holiday which allows the public to "engage and participate in any related activity to be conducted in the premises of their respective offices or establishments."

The measure also directs the Education department, including the Commission on Higher Education and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to organize awareness activities in highlighting the importance of the press.

Former President Diosdado Macapagal declared August 30 a special public holiday in Bulacan, where Del Pilar was born, so that locals can celebrate his birthday.

The Philippines slid two notches to 138th place out of 180 countries in last year's World's Press Freedom Index of the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (Reporters Sans Frontières, RSF), after the media watchdog pointed out that the "Bayanihan to Heal as One Act gave the government powers to prosecute any reporter or news organization publishing a report that displeases the Duterte government."