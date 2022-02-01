

















































 
























Headlines
 
MMDA says 'no confusion' in opposing LGU policies on unvaccinated
 


Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 4:10pm





 
MMDA says 'no confusion' in opposing LGU policies on unvaccinated
People line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Baseco Health Center in Tondo, Manila on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — With Metro Manila now under Alert Level 2, the Metro Manila Development Authority said there should be no confusion on the opposing restrictions against the unvaccinated in the capital region. 


This comes after Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano opted to issue guidelines restricting the mobility of unvaccinated persons even under the relaxed Alert Level 2. 



"Unvaccinated persons, regardless of age, must remain at home except as necessary to obtain essential goods and services, or when necessary for work," the city's ordinance sent to reporters Tuesday read.


Under the Metro Manila Council's resolution earlier, all restrictions against the unvaccinated were only valid in areas under Alert Level 3. Metro Manila was among the areas that shifted back to Alert Level 2 starting Tuesday.


Speaking to reporters at a press briefing Tuesday, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos defended the ordinance, saying that the Local Government Code affords mayors to impose restrictions in their own localities as they see fit. 


"Each local government has an autonomous power to enact their own laws," he said. "I haven't talked to [Calixto-Rubiano] yet about this, but ever since [the pandemic started], it always starts in NCR and in Pasay. Mayor probably had a reason for doing that."


"It's just for the protection of those who are unvaccinated. We said that once the crisis goes down, we will lift it," he also said. 


As it currently stands, the MMDA chief also disclosed that only 13 local governments had sections outlining the automatic lapse of restrictions against the unvaccinated after Alert Level 3.


They are: Caloocan, Las Pinas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Pasig, San Juan, Taguig and Valenzuela.


The remaining four — Quezon, Pasay, Pateros, and Parañaque — did not have similar provisions in their local ordinances. All but Pateros will be issuing new orders soon, Abalos said, while Pateros has yet to meet on the issue. 


This means that the unvaccinated are free to leave their homes in those localities but are required to stay at home in the others. Only 67.8 percent of Metro Manila residents are fully vaccinated.


Even the Department of Transportation has announced that it would lift its "no vaccination, no ride" policy with the shift to Alert Level 2. 


Of the 14,546 cases recorded around the country on Monday, 4,040 came from Metro Manila. Manila City and Quezon City again topped the list with 861 and 838 news cases, respectively. 


Asked if he would suggest uniform guidelines in the capital region instead, Abalos said: "Maybe we'll talk about it in the coming days. But the MMDA doesn't have the power to enact laws. What we only have is the power of persuasion of everyone."


 










 









