

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Philippine Space Agency, National Coast Watch ink deal to strengthen maritime security
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 5:54pm

 



 
Philippine Space Agency, National Coast Watch ink deal to strengthen maritime security
Photo shows a snapshot of Earth as seen from space.
Pixabay
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and the National Coast Watch have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance maritime security by using space science and technology applications (SSTA) such as satellites.


PhilSA Director General Joel Joseph Marciano and National Coast Watch Center Director Roy Echeverria, along with other officials, inked the deal through a virtual ceremony on January 19. 



The MOU allows for the exchange of information and capacity-building between the two agencies on harnessing SSTA for better maritime response, security and domain awareness.


"Indeed, if one goal is to be able to watch over our coastlines, coastal areas and coastal resources, then the vantage point of outer space is becoming invaluable and indispensable," Marciano said in an emailed statement on Friday.


Aside from augmenting the capabilities of the Coast Watch, the partnership will also equip PhilSA with tools and other valuable information related to maritime domain awareness, according to Echeverria.


"With the use of SSTA, our 'eyes in the sky' can help enhance our surveillance, assessment, and monitoring capabilities for sovereign waters and will complement efforts on the ground," PhilSA Chief Science Research Specialist Edgar Violan told Philstar.com.


He added: "The data sourced from our satellites may be developed further into data products that may give us information on the presence of ships near our islands and coastal areas, the assessment of infrastructure during construction or after disasters, and even the monitoring of our marine environment, among others," Violan said.


Led by the Coast Guard, the National Coast Watch is an inter-agency maritime surveillance and coordinated response center.


 










 









NATIONAL COAST WATCH
PHILIPPINE SPACE AGENCY
SPACE SCIENCE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Water containers for OVP&rsquo;s Angat Buhay were filters that did not use toxic materials







Fact check: Water containers for OVP’s Angat Buhay were filters that did not use toxic materials



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


The fifty water filters were turned over by the UP College of Medicine in partnership with Physicians for Peace and were...








Headlines
fbtw













PDP-Laban faction backs Sara for VP, leaves out running mate Bongbong







PDP-Laban faction backs Sara for VP, leaves out running mate Bongbong



By Xave Gregorio |
6 hours ago 


A faction of the administration party, PDP-Laban, announced that it has adopted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its...








Headlines
fbtw













SWS: Vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos continues to drop







SWS: Vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos continues to drop



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
9 hours ago 


According to a poll taken in December 2021 and released on Thursday, only 8% of adult Filipinos did not want to get vaccinated...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Number of pregnant women contracting COVID-19 increasing&rsquo;







‘Number of pregnant women contracting COVID-19 increasing’



By Mayen Jaymalin |
19 hours ago 


Doctors are seeing a remarkable rise in the number of pregnant women getting infected with the coronavirus disease in the...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines among 105 nations to get cheaper Merck COVID-19 pill







Philippines among 105 nations to get cheaper Merck COVID-19 pill



By Robin Millard |
9 hours ago 


The 105 countries covered include some of the world's most heavily populated nations like India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria,...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









UN says Odette destruction 'badly underestimated'







UN says Odette destruction 'badly underestimated'



1 hour ago 


More than 1.5 million houses were damaged or destroyed in the storm, UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines Gustavo...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippine Red Cross tops int'l NGOs in 'Odette' humanitarian response &mdash; Gordon







Philippine Red Cross tops int'l NGOs in 'Odette' humanitarian response — Gordon



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


Sen. Richard Gordon said the Philippine Red Cross ranks first among the 62 international non-government organizations...








Headlines
fbtw













Premises of trial courts in 15 more areas ordered closed until Jan. 31







Premises of trial courts in 15 more areas ordered closed until Jan. 31



2 hours ago 


The Supreme Court has ordered the closure of trial courts’ premises in 15 more localities as the Philippines grapples...








Headlines
fbtw













Recoveries surpass 3 million as 32,744 new COVID-19 cases logged







Recoveries surpass 3 million as 32,744 new COVID-19 cases logged



3 hours ago 


The agency also tallied 32,744 additional infections, pushing the COVID-19 caseload to 3,357,083.








Headlines
fbtw













Leni on nuclear power: 'I'm open to discussions'







Leni on nuclear power: 'I'm open to discussions'



By Angelica Y. Yang |
3 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo said on Friday that she is open to discussions on the possible use of nuclear energy in...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with