Sotto eyes DDB, DILG, PDEA top positions if elected as vice president

MANILA, Philippines — If elected into office, Vice Presidential aspirant Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said Thursday that he would like to lead the Dangerous Drugs Board, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

"If you ask me about the agencies I want to lead if I win, I would say Dangerous Drugs Board, PDEA at tsaka DILG. I will have complete control of enforcement and rehabilitation programs," Sotto said in a mix of English and Tagalog in an interview with TeleRadyo.

According to the senator, having the "clout of being vice president" will also help him in pushing for his advocacy.

Sotto, who is currently the Senate president, is the running mate of Partida Reporma's presidential bet Panfilo "Ping" Lacson.



'Celebrity status does not guarantee election win'

On Thursday, Sotto said that being a celebrity alone does not guarantee a sure win in the elections, based on Commission on Elections records since 1992.

"There's a huge percentage of celebrities who don't win. It's in the Comelec [records]. Let's say out of ten, maybe seven will not make it," he said in Tagalog.

"Advantage, you're known by many people...Disadvantage, maybe you're known because you have many spouses, a bad attitude or maybe people know you as the enemy of this or that person," he added.

Asked if this is an indicator of Filipino voters becoming more mature in making decisions, Sotto answered: "To a certain level, but not 100%. To a certain level, the voters are more mature and hopefully, it will continue to be so in the next elections to come," he said.

On the Senate website, Sotto is also recognized as an actor, artist and musician.