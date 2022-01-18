BuCor looks for 4th missing inmate after 3 escaped Bilibid

This file photo shows the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

MANILA, Philippines — A fourth inmate may have also escaped the New Bilibid Prison.

The Bureau of Corrections on Tuesday said one more person deprived of liberty, identified as Candas Ablas, was reported missing after three inmates escaped the Bilibid’s Maximum Security Compound the day prior.

The BuCor said there is possibility that Ablas, convicted on robbery with homicide and illegal possession of firearms, is the fourth escapee involved in the incident.

The bureau previously reported that three inmates broke out of the Bilibid wee hours of January 17. They identified the three as “armed and dangerous” individuals and urged the public to report them to authorities.

In an update, BuCor said two of the three inmates were killed in pursuit operations. They are PDLs Pacifico Adlawan and Arwin Bio.

With the report of a fourth inmate as missing, the BuCor said they still have “two unaccounted PDL escapees who are still at large.”

They are Ablas and Drakilou Falcon, who was convicted on robbery and homicide.

The bureau is offering a P100,000 reward to individuals who can provide information on Falcon. They may contact 09186001081 or 09178046392.

“Maximum Security Compound is still placed on lockdown status as of this time while recovery efforts are still ongoing,” BuCor added.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the escape of the prisoners and the recent deadly riots at the Bilibid.

In both incidents, prisoners were armed or using improvised weapons.

“I will also recommend to the Office of the President that disciplinary action be taken against BuCor officials who may be found guilty of gross neglect of duty,” he also said. — Kristine Joy Patag