

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Philippines posts over 37k new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 290,938
 


Philstar.com
January 17, 2022 | 4:18pm





 
Philippines posts over 37k new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 290,938
An officer holds a banner that reads "no vaccination, no ride policy" on January 17, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — The number of people who currently have COVID-19 rose to 290,938 after the Department of Health reported over 37,000 new infections on Monday.


The DOH logged 37,070 additional cases—the fourth highest single-day tally since the pandemic started.


Active cases accounted for 9% of the country’s total caseload at 3,242,374.


The death toll climbed to 52,929 after 23 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 33,940 to 2,898,507.


According to the DOH, 97% of the additional cases occurred from January 4 to January 17. The regions with most cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila (36%), Calabarzon (25%) and Central Luzon (12%).


The positivity rate was 46% out of 77,410 tests. The rate was way above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.


Twelve laboratories did not submit data to the DOH.


'No vaccination, no ride' starts 



Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 





 



COVID-19
COVID-19 PANDEMIC







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 17, 2022 - 4:06pm 




Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines. — Photo by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman







January 17, 2022 - 4:06pm 


The Philippines logs 37,070 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth highest single daily rise since the pandemic began.


Active cases hit a new record high for the sixth straight day with 290,938 cases or 9% of the total.


The positivity rate is 46%.


 





January 17, 2022 - 2:33pm 


Daily growth rate in Metro Manila is now at -1%, which means that cases in the capital region could be decreasing, OCTA Research says.


OCTA fellow Guido David says Metro Manila has recorded a lower number of new COVID-19 cases over the past four days.


"While this trend is encouraging, suggesting the possibility that cases in the NCR have peaked, the possibility still remains that visibility of the situation in the NCR is clouded because of limitations in testing," OCTA reports.


 





January 16, 2022 - 4:03pm 


The DOH reports 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, the third highest single daily rise since the start of the pandemic.


Active cases are at 287,856 or 9%, a new record high for the fifth straight day.


The possibility rate is at 47.4%.


 



 

January 15, 2022 - 4:10pm 


The Department of Health reports 39,004 new COVID-19 infections, topping the previous record of 37,207 cases set just a day before.


The new COVID-19 infections bring the country’s total caseload to 3,168,379. Of this, 280,813 are currently sick.







January 14, 2022 - 4:48pm 


Citing the spike in virus cases, the Department of Education suspends classes in public schools in Metro Manila until January 22.


Private schools, meanwhile, can opt to call off classes and other activities depending on the developments of the pandemic.


















Philstar









 















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Comelec junks petition to cancel Marcos' COC







Comelec junks petition to cancel Marcos' COC



6 hours ago 


This clears Marcos of another legal challenge filed to block his presidential bid.








Headlines
fbtw













UP researchers recommend lagundi for COVID-19 patients







UP researchers recommend lagundi for COVID-19 patients



By Ranier Allan Ronda |
17 hours ago 


Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña has urged those afflicted with COVID-19 who are taking lagundi to follow the...








Headlines
fbtw













Unvaccinated barangay chiefs told: Resign, take a leave or face arrest







Unvaccinated barangay chiefs told: Resign, take a leave or face arrest



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


“They (unvaccinated officials) can resign or leave until the pandemic is over... it is embarrassing for them to enforce...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines condemns jail sentence for Suu Kyi







Philippines condemns jail sentence for Suu Kyi



By Pia Lee Brago |
17 hours ago 


The Philippines condemned the sentencing to four years in prison of Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi,...








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA says Metro Manila positivity rate decreasing; it could be limited testing capacity







OCTA says Metro Manila positivity rate decreasing; it could be limited testing capacity



7 hours ago 


"The decrease in positivity rate has been slow but a decrease nonetheless. Limitations in testing is still very possible at...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Commuters might soon see gov't bike share system, end-of-trip bike facilities







Commuters might soon see gov't bike share system, end-of-trip bike facilities



3 minutes ago 


Heading into 2022, the DOTr will have two billion pesos for active transportation alone in the General Appropriation...








Headlines
fbtw













A guide to getting a booster shot after COVID-19 infection







A guide to getting a booster shot after COVID-19 infection



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


The Department of Health released Monday a checklist for people who want to get boosters but had COVID-19 or experienced...








Headlines
fbtw













DOTr says no tickets just yet in first day of 'no vax, no ride' implementation







DOTr says no tickets just yet in first day of 'no vax, no ride' implementation



By Franco Luna |
2 hours ago 


"We are just warning about PUV's today. We are not stamped. ‘Those on bikes, Task Force Discipline of the QC LGU are...








Headlines
fbtw












 
DOLE urges paid quarantine, isolation leave for workers







DOLE urges paid quarantine, isolation leave for workers



2 hours ago 


Quarantine can last for two weeks and isolation can take as long as three weeks depending on vaccination status and the severity...








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA notes increase in COVID-19 cases in areas outside Metro Manila







OCTA notes increase in COVID-19 cases in areas outside Metro Manila



3 hours ago 


“Cases in regions outside ‘NCR Plus’ are increasing,” OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in Filipino....








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with