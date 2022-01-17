Philippines posts over 37k new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 290,938

An officer holds a banner that reads "no vaccination, no ride policy" on January 17, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people who currently have COVID-19 rose to 290,938 after the Department of Health reported over 37,000 new infections on Monday.

The DOH logged 37,070 additional cases—the fourth highest single-day tally since the pandemic started.

Active cases accounted for 9% of the country’s total caseload at 3,242,374.

The death toll climbed to 52,929 after 23 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 33,940 to 2,898,507.

According to the DOH, 97% of the additional cases occurred from January 4 to January 17. The regions with most cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila (36%), Calabarzon (25%) and Central Luzon (12%).

The positivity rate was 46% out of 77,410 tests. The rate was way above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.

Twelve laboratories did not submit data to the DOH.

'No vaccination, no ride' starts

— Gaea Katreena Cabico