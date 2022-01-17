Philippines posts over 37k new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 290,938
MANILA, Philippines — The number of people who currently have COVID-19 rose to 290,938 after the Department of Health reported over 37,000 new infections on Monday.
The DOH logged 37,070 additional cases—the fourth highest single-day tally since the pandemic started.
Active cases accounted for 9% of the country’s total caseload at 3,242,374.
The death toll climbed to 52,929 after 23 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 33,940 to 2,898,507.
According to the DOH, 97% of the additional cases occurred from January 4 to January 17. The regions with most cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila (36%), Calabarzon (25%) and Central Luzon (12%).
The positivity rate was 46% out of 77,410 tests. The rate was way above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.
Twelve laboratories did not submit data to the DOH.
'No vaccination, no ride' starts
- The implementation of the government's controversial "no vaccination, no ride" policy began Monday.
- The DOH released a checklist for people who want to get boosters but had COVID-19 infection or experienced symptoms.
- The labor department urged employers to put in place paid isolation and quarantine leaves for workers.
- The positivity rate in Metro Manila went down to 50% from 54%, according to OCTA Research.
- OCTA Research also said it has observed an increase in coronavirus cases in areas outside Metro Manila.
Ngayong 4 PM, Enero 17, 2022, ang Department of Health ay nakapagtala ng 37,070 na karagdagang kaso ng COVID-19. Samantala ay mayroon namang naitalang 33,940 na gumaling at 23 na pumanaw.— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) January 17, 2022
Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga naitalang kaso sa bansa, 9.0% (290,938) ang aktibong kaso, pic.twitter.com/dC9mp1OVr9
Daily growth rate in Metro Manila is now at -1%, which means that cases in the capital region could be decreasing, OCTA Research says.
OCTA fellow Guido David says Metro Manila has recorded a lower number of new COVID-19 cases over the past four days.
"While this trend is encouraging, suggesting the possibility that cases in the NCR have peaked, the possibility still remains that visibility of the situation in the NCR is clouded because of limitations in testing," OCTA reports.
NCR Daily Growth Rate now at -1%. NCR new cases could be decreasing but trends need validation in the coming week. @dzbb @allangatus @ali_sotto @dzrhnews @DZAR1026 @NewsRmn @dzme_1530khz @ABSCBNNews @sofiatomacruz @News5PH pic.twitter.com/uL6XusaTvx— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) January 17, 2022
The DOH reports 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, the third highest single daily rise since the start of the pandemic.
Active cases are at 287,856 or 9%, a new record high for the fifth straight day.
The possibility rate is at 47.4%.
Ngayong 4 PM, Enero 16, 2022, ang Department of Health ay nakapagtala ng 37,154 na karagdagang kaso ng COVID-19. Samantala ay mayroon namang naitalang 30,037 na gumaling at 50 na pumanaw.— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) January 16, 2022
Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga naitalang kaso sa bansa, 9.0% (287,856) ang aktibong kaso, pic.twitter.com/NVUKvUmwon
The Department of Health reports 39,004 new COVID-19 infections, topping the previous record of 37,207 cases set just a day before.
The new COVID-19 infections bring the country’s total caseload to 3,168,379. Of this, 280,813 are currently sick.
Citing the spike in virus cases, the Department of Education suspends classes in public schools in Metro Manila until January 22.
Private schools, meanwhile, can opt to call off classes and other activities depending on the developments of the pandemic.
