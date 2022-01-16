

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto tests positive for COVID-19
 


Philstar.com
January 16, 2022 | 9:19am





 
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto tests positive for COVID-19
This photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto inspecting one of hospitals in Pasig City.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has tested positive for COVID-19, he disclosed on his official social media channels. 


In a series of tweets late Saturday night, the local chief executive said he would work remotely for the next week.



"Hi everyone, bad news, I've tested positive for covid-19. I have sore throat, fever, and body aches, but please don't worry!" he said. "I'll continue to work remotely while in isolation for the next 7 days."


The Pasig City chief, who underwent quarantine last year after he was exposed to his driver who died of COVID-19 but tested negative, urged Filipinos to be vigilant against the Omicron variant of the pathogen. 


Under the Department of Health's new guidelines, the isolation period of probable, asymptomatic and mild cases would be reduced to seven days, provided they are fully vaccinated.


READ: New DOH guidelines shorten quarantine, isolation for fully-vaccinated




"I got a few close calls to Delta (like when I was with my driver) but I wasn't infected. The spread of Omicron is really strong [and] as some experts say, WE WILL ALL be exposed to this variant," Sotto also said in Filipino in a Facebook post. 


"So let's always be careful, let's strengthen our resistances, and be responsible-if there are symptoms, don't go outside first."


To date, health authorities have recorded 3.17 million cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines, 265,509 of whom are still active cases. 


Saturday afternoon's 39,004 new cases marked a new record for single-day additions in the Philippines. — Franco Luna with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico 


 










 









VICO SOTTO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







P30 billion pandemic aid for restaurants pushed







P30 billion pandemic aid for restaurants pushed



By Edu Punay |
10 hours ago 


A bill has been filed in the House of Representatives seeking to provide P30 billion in assistance to restaurants affected...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno: Perks should be given to vaccinated, not the unvaxxed







Isko Moreno: Perks should be given to vaccinated, not the unvaxxed



By Ghio Ong |
10 hours ago 


For Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno, those who lined up even in the wee hours just to get jabs against...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Submit vaccination status inventory by January 31&rsquo;







‘Submit vaccination status inventory by January 31’



By Romina Cabrera |
10 hours ago 


The Department of the Interior and Local Government said that barangays are given until the end of the month to submit their...








Headlines
fbtw













VP bet Dr. Willie Ong catches COVID-19







VP bet Dr. Willie Ong catches COVID-19



By Ghio Ong |
1 day ago 


Vice presidential aspirant Dr. Willie Ong has caught COVID-19, the doctor bared on his Facebook Live video yesterday, as he...








Headlines
fbtw













Sotto: Blue Ribbon has enough evidence vs Pharmally officials







Sotto: Blue Ribbon has enough evidence vs Pharmally officials



By Paolo Romero |
10 hours ago 


Senate President Vicente Sotto III believes the Blue Ribbon committee should wrap up its inquiry into the alleged multibillion-peso...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Government simplifies vaccination, banks on house-to-house jabs







Government simplifies vaccination, banks on house-to-house jabs



By Alexis Romero |
10 hours ago 


The government has simplified the COVID-19 vaccination process as it seeks to ramp up its inoculation efforts amid a sharp...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;No vax, no fly&rsquo; for domestic flights







‘No vax, no fly’ for domestic flights



By Rudy Santos |
10 hours ago 


Starting tomorrow, only domestic travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to board local carriers bound for or...








Headlines
fbtw













Violators to get warning in first week of 'No vax, no ride'







Violators to get warning in first week of 'No vax, no ride'



By Emmanuel Tupas |
10 hours ago 


Commuters who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 will not receive sanctions on the first week of implementation of the government’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Gas prices to go up this week







Gas prices to go up this week



By Danessa Rivera |
10 hours ago 


Petroleum companies are setting another round of big-time price hikes this week. It is the third time that they are increasing...








Headlines
fbtw













CHR welcomes emergency employment program







CHR welcomes emergency employment program



By Janvic Mateo |
10 hours ago 


The Commission on Human Rights welcomes the government’s plan to provide emergency employment program for workers displaced...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with