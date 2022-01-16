Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto tests positive for COVID-19

This photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto inspecting one of hospitals in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has tested positive for COVID-19, he disclosed on his official social media channels.

In a series of tweets late Saturday night, the local chief executive said he would work remotely for the next week.

"Hi everyone, bad news, I've tested positive for covid-19. I have sore throat, fever, and body aches, but please don't worry!" he said. "I'll continue to work remotely while in isolation for the next 7 days."

The Pasig City chief, who underwent quarantine last year after he was exposed to his driver who died of COVID-19 but tested negative, urged Filipinos to be vigilant against the Omicron variant of the pathogen.

Under the Department of Health's new guidelines, the isolation period of probable, asymptomatic and mild cases would be reduced to seven days, provided they are fully vaccinated.

Naka ilan close call ako sa Delta (gaya nung sa driver ko) pero di ako nahawaan.. Matindi talaga ang pagkalat ng Omicron variant– sabi nga ng ibang eksperto, LAHAT TAYO ay mae-expose dito. Kaya laging mag-iingat, magpalakas tayo ng katawan, at maging responsable pag may sintomas. — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) January 15, 2022

"I got a few close calls to Delta (like when I was with my driver) but I wasn't infected. The spread of Omicron is really strong [and] as some experts say, WE WILL ALL be exposed to this variant," Sotto also said in Filipino in a Facebook post.

"So let's always be careful, let's strengthen our resistances, and be responsible-if there are symptoms, don't go outside first."

To date, health authorities have recorded 3.17 million cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines, 265,509 of whom are still active cases.

Saturday afternoon's 39,004 new cases marked a new record for single-day additions in the Philippines. — Franco Luna with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico