SC reduces coverage, duration of 2020/21 Bar exams

This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions in February 2021, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court reduced the coverage and shortened the duration of the 2020/21 Bar Examinations, amid the uptick of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant and damaging effects of Typhoon Odette that ravaged parts of the country late December.

In a statement, the SC Public Information office said the 2020/21 Bar examinations will be held on January 23, Sunday and January 23, Tuesday.

“Examinees will take four sets of examinations, encompassing the usual eight subjects,” the SC PIO said. These are:

The Law Pertaining to the State and Its Relationships with Its Citizens (formerly Political Law, Labor Law and Taxation Law)

Criminal Law

The Law Pertaining to Private Personal and Commercial Relations (formerly Civil Law and Commercial Law)

Procedure and Professional Ethics (formerly Remedial Law, Legal Ethics and Practical Exercises)

“The Bar Chairperson will release Bar Bulletin No. 31, s. 2022 which provides the revised coverage for each examination,” the SC PIO added.

#Bar2020_21 UPDATE: Read the latest version of Bar Bulletin No. 31, S. 2022 – REDUCTION OF BAR COVERAGE AND SHORTENING OF THE 2020/21 BAR EXAMINATIONS #BestBarEver2020_21 pic.twitter.com/mOENJJssBw — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) January 4, 2022

The SC however stressed that the reduction of coverage and duration is pro hac vice or for this set of test only, and is not binding to future Bar exams.

The high court stressed that the changes in the conduct of 2020/21 Bar exams were made to meet the demand for new lawyers, since the country has yet to produce a new batch since the pandemic.

"But while the Bar Examinations may no longer be postponed, it can be held in a way that is more humane. With these changes, the Court strikes that balance," the SC PIO added.

Prior to changes in the conduct of the Bar examinations, deans of various law schools in Cebu and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter asked for the postponement of the Bar in areas severely affected by Typhoon Odette.

In their joint resolution, they said local testing sites were damaged and lost water, power and internet connection. Bar examinees in the affected areas also lost focus in their preparations and had to use their resources to rebuild their homes. Court personnel and volunteers were also affected by the typhoon.

COVID-19 test

The high court advised examinees to quarantine starting January 9 or at least two weeks before the Bar.

In its Bar Bulletin No. 31, the SC reiterated that each examinee will undergo an antigen test at least 48 hours before the first examination.

Those who will test positive shall immediately undergo a confirmatory RT-PCR test. If they test positive on the antigen and PCR test, they will not be admitted to the testing sites, the SC added.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 2020/21 Bar chair, issued an earlier Bulletin stating that the SC will provide free antigen testing for vaccinated examinees, although they may also opt to take their test in other government-accredited facility but costs will not be reimbursed.

Unvaccinated examinees, or those who have yet to receive a single dose or have not been fully vaccinated, are required to present saliva or nasal RT-PCR test results within 72 hours before the start of the exams. Examinees shall cover the cost of the COVID-19 test.

Test takers and personnel are required to always wear face masks, except when eating and drinking.