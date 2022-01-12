Philippines logs 32,246 new infections; active cases at 208,164

Vendors, truck drivers and other essential workers line up to receive their booster shot at the night market in Divisoria, Manila on Jan. 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Wednesday 32,246 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of active cases to 208,164.

The active case count is the highest so far.

In total, the Philippines has recorded 3,058,634 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The country is seeing a dramatic rise in infections this month following the detection of the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant and increased mobility during the holiday season.

According to the DOH, Metro Manila (56%), Calabarzon (22%) and Central Luzon were the regions with the most number of cases in the recent two weeks.

The positivity rate was 45.7% out of 63,903 tests. This was way above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.

Eleven testing laboratories did not submit their data to the department.

The death toll hit 52,654 after 144 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 5,063 to 2,797,816.

Of the active cases, 6,435 are asymptomatic, 197,091 have mild symptoms, 2,872 are moderate, 1,468 have severe infection, and 298 are in critical condition.

Spikes outside Metro Manila

DOH Secretry Francisco Duque III said Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley are also seeing increase in COVID-19 cases.

There is no need to raise Metro Manila alert level to 4 as the health system can still manage the surge in COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization said.

The Department of Transportation has ordered a "no vaccination, no ride" policy on public transportation throughout Metro Manila, which transport groups say violates the public's right to mobility.

The Commission on Higher Education said the colleges and universities in areas under Alert Level 3 may hold limited face-to-face classes no earlier than January 31.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico