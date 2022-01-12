

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Philippines logs 32,246 new infections; active cases at 208,164
 


Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 4:09pm





 
Philippines logs 32,246 new infections; active cases at 208,164
Vendors, truck drivers and other essential workers line up to receive their booster shot at the night market in Divisoria, Manila on Jan. 5, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Wednesday 32,246 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of active cases to 208,164.


The active case count is the highest so far.


In total, the Philippines has recorded 3,058,634 cases since the start of the pandemic.


The country is seeing a dramatic rise in infections this month following the detection of the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant and increased mobility during the holiday season.


According to the DOH, Metro Manila (56%), Calabarzon (22%) and Central Luzon were the regions with the most number of cases in the recent two weeks.


The positivity rate was 45.7% out of 63,903 tests. This was way above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.


Eleven testing laboratories did not submit their data to the department.


The death toll hit 52,654 after 144 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 5,063 to 2,797,816.


Of the active cases, 6,435 are asymptomatic, 197,091 have mild symptoms, 2,872 are moderate, 1,468 have severe infection, and 298 are in critical condition.


Spikes outside Metro Manila 



— Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
OMICRON VARIANT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Supposed photos of 'secret meeting' between Robredo, former Comelec chief







Fact check: Supposed photos of 'secret meeting' between Robredo, former Comelec chief



By Franco Luna |
23 hours ago 


The vice president, the de facto leader of the opposition, has long been the target of disinformation by pro-administration...








Headlines
fbtw













For 3rd time, DILG chief gets COVID-19







For 3rd time, DILG chief gets COVID-19



By Romina Cabrera |
16 hours ago 


Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.








Headlines
fbtw













House panel OKs raps vs ex-DICT chief







House panel OKs raps vs ex-DICT chief



By Delon Porcalla |
16 hours ago 


A committee of the House of Representatives has recommended the filing of charges against former Department of Information...








Headlines
fbtw













Go wants faster hiring, deployment of HCWs




By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


Sen. Bong Go urged the government to accelerate the hiring and deployment of medical personnel, especially in critical areas where many health care workers have also been hit by COVID-19.








Headlines
fbtw













CHED: Limited in-person classes in Alert Level 3 areas may begin on January 31







CHED: Limited in-person classes in Alert Level 3 areas may begin on January 31



7 hours ago 


CHED’s announcement comes as daily COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented highs this month following increased mobility...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









WHO: No need to raise alert level in Metro Manila







WHO: No need to raise alert level in Metro Manila



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
41 minutes ago 


Abeyasinghe stressed that restrictions will be tightened "only if we see signs of the health system being overwhelmed."








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: Metro Manila COVID-19 reproduction number at 4.69 from 6.16 peak







OCTA: Metro Manila COVID-19 reproduction number at 4.69 from 6.16 peak



1 hour ago 


"Are we close to the peak in the NCR? Hopefully. Because the trends being observed are based on limited data, there is still...








Headlines
fbtw













Global fact checkers push for 'meaningful transparency' from YouTube as lies spread on platform







Global fact checkers push for 'meaningful transparency' from YouTube as lies spread on platform



By Nica Rhiana Hanopol |
1 hour ago 


"YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organize...








Headlines
fbtw













Privacy commission sets meeting to clarify details on alleged Comelec hack







Privacy commission sets meeting to clarify details on alleged Comelec hack



3 hours ago 


The National Privacy Commission has set a clarificatory meeting between the Commission on Elections and the Manila Bulletin,...








Headlines
fbtw













COVID-19 cases also rising in 4 regions outside Metro Manila







COVID-19 cases also rising in 4 regions outside Metro Manila



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
4 hours ago 


Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley are seeing increase in cases, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III...








Headlines
fbtw





 




Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with