











 





































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
FDA OKs special permit for generic version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 3:25pm





 
FDA OKs special permit for generic version of Pfizerâ€™s COVID-19 pill
This handout file photo provided on November 16, 2021, courtesy of Pfizer shows the making of its experimental Covid-19 antiviral pills, Paxlovid, in Freiburg, Germany. 
Handout / Pfizer / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration has granted a compassionate special permit for the generic version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill, its chief said.


FDA officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez said the drug regulator has approved the application of the Department of Health for a special permit for the institutional use of Bexovid, the first generic version of Pfizer’s Paxlovid.


"The DOH will make [Bexovid] accessible and available to government hospital once the Biocare Lifescience, Inc. will deliver this to them," Gutierrez said, referring to the local distributor of the drug.


The treatment is a combination of two tablets—nirmatrelvir and ritonavir—and should be taken twice a day for five days. It is cleared for use for people aged 12 and above with mild to moderate infection.


Nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, and ritonavir helps nirmatrelvir to remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.


The US FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer pill last December.


Pfizer is expected to apply for the emergency use authorization of its pill in the Philippines by end-January, Gutierrez said. 


Bexovid is made by Beximco Pharmaceuticals, a generics and active ingredients maker in Bangladesh.


 










 

 







COVID-19 PANDEMIC
PFIZER

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







DILG: Barangays to restrict unvaccinated 'within bounds of the law'







DILG: Barangays to restrict unvaccinated 'within bounds of the law'



1 day ago 


"Barangay officials may only arrest the unvaccinated individual who refuse to cooperate and who are leaving the homes for...








Headlines
fbtw













Face shields, plastic barriers do little to stop COVID-19 spread &mdash; aerosol scientist







Face shields, plastic barriers do little to stop COVID-19 spread — aerosol scientist



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
7 hours ago 


"Airborne transmission, breathing the virus in, is the only important for of transmission. We should put there a 100% of our...








Headlines
fbtw













CNN suspends broadcasts amid COVID-19 surge







CNN suspends broadcasts amid COVID-19 surge



By Helen Flores |
16 hours ago 


CNN Philippines temporarily stopped broadcasting yesterday, citing limitations caused by the implementation of health protocols...








Headlines
fbtw













Marcos gave radio interview before disqualification case hearing







Marcos gave radio interview before disqualification case hearing



By Franco Luna |
2 days ago 


A medical certificate signed by one Dr. Benedict Francis Valdecanas claimed that Marcos was experiencing body malaise and...








Headlines
fbtw













 Faced with 50% positivity rate, Metro Manila sees 'no need' for Alert Level 4







Faced with 50% positivity rate, Metro Manila sees 'no need' for Alert Level 4



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


"What the mayors agreed on was that we will maintain Alert Level 3, and we will continuously monitor specifically [utilization]...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest







 

Manila city gov't says only admitting severe or critical COVID-19 patients in hospitals







Manila city gov't says only admitting severe or critical COVID-19 patients in hospitals



5 hours ago 


"For that, we can use the hospital for its original purpose — give proper attention to other diseases that afflict our...








Headlines
fbtw













Worries raised over poll integrity as Comelec moves to verify alleged hack







Worries raised over poll integrity as Comelec moves to verify alleged hack



By Jonathan de Santos |
6 hours ago 


Comelec on Monday said it is verifying allegations in a Manila Bulletin report but said that some details of the report cast...








Headlines
fbtw













Smart provides WiFi to hospitals amid COVID-19 surge







Smart provides WiFi to hospitals amid COVID-19 surge



By Richmond Mercurio |
16 hours ago 


Close to 70 hospitals across Metro Manila and 22 provinces nationwide are getting unlimited WiFi from Smart Communications...








Headlines
fbtw













With 33,169 new cases, DOH reports record tally for third straight day







With 33,169 new cases, DOH reports record tally for third straight day



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 day ago 


There are currently 157,526 active cases, which represent 5.3% of the confirmed total infections. 








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo hits 'fake news' purveyors: Stop spreading lies in times of crisis







Robredo hits 'fake news' purveyors: Stop spreading lies in times of crisis



1 day ago 


"If we've decided collectively that our country is one that is anchored on the truth, then we have to help each other,”...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with