Employers reminded to ensure safer on-site work, provide support for quarantined staff
 


Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 1:20pm





 
Employers reminded to ensure safer on-site work, provide support for quarantined staff
MANILA, Philippines — The Palace reminded employers on Friday to make sure minimum public health standards are observed in work places and to put in place remote work arrangements if possible.


Speaking at a Palace briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles — acting presidential spokesperson — said that the departments of health, labor and employment, and trade and industry have already released guidelines for safer on-site work.



Employers are supposed to designate health safety officers who will remind workers to wear masks and observe physical distancing. These health safety officers are also supposed to monitor and track symptoms if employees have any.


Workplaces should also have proper ventilation and closed spaces are to be avoided.


Employers should also close down pantries and other areas where workers can congregate without masks.


Isolation and support


In case an employee has symptoms of possible COVID-19, they should be isolated for 10 days while close contacts must go into quarantine for 14 days if unvaccinates and 7 days if vaccinated. Employers must facilitate testing for symptomatic workers.


In places where employees are required to be vaccinated, employers must comply with the the requirement to check for proof of vaccination.


According to government guidelines, employers are reminded to provide isolated or quarantined workers adequate assistance for medicine, food and other needs.


Workers are also encouraged to use bicycles or to walk to work to avoid exposure in crowded places.


 










 









