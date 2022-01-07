

















































 
























January 7, 2022 | 10:29am





 
House on extended lockdown; 2 senators catch COVID-19
The undated file photo shows the House of Representatives plenary hall.
The STAR / Boy Santos
 


MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives will remain on lockdown until next week amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) said Friday.


In a statement, Velasco said they decided to extend the lockdown until January 16 "as a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of House members and employees in view of an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in [the National Capital Region] and adjacent provinces."



The House has been on lockdown since January 4.


With the extension of House lockdown, work will resume on January 17, Velasco said. This is also when the legislature is expected to convene for its first plenary session since the holiday break.


The House however will only allow 20% of each office’s workforce to report on-site starting January 17.


Velasco also said House Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza was already instructed to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown.


Lawmakers and employees reporting from work meanwhile have been assured of continued access to virtual committee meetings, public hearings and other Houe events during the lockdown period.


Senators infected with COVID-19


Two senators have disclosed that they tested positive for COVID-19.


On Friday, Sens. Sherwin Gatchalian and Panfilo Lacson said they are in isolation after receiving their rest results.


Gatchalian said he is experiencing mild symptoms and encouraged the public to get their booster jabs. "[T]his goes to show that the vaccines are effective and are working against it," he added.


Lacson, also a presidential aspirant, said he has already informed his close contacts on January 3 so they can take precautions.


“Thank God no one is exhibiting symptoms. Wearing our masks helped much,” he added in a tweet.


On Thursday, Lacson said he recovered from sore throat, cough and cold while still waiting for his RT-PCR test results. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









