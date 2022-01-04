Omicron fears prompt House lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has been placed on lockdown amid the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant that health authorities suspect is behind the current spike in infections.

"The House of Representatives is currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of Omicron," House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza said in a message to reporters on Tuesday.

Mendoza said this is to protect lawmakers, the House secretariat and other employees of the chamber.

He added that the House will resume operations next week.

Congress will not resume session until January 17. It will remain in session until February 5, after which it will adjourn for the campaign period for the elections in May.

It is not the first time that the House went on lockdown amid a spike in cases. In March 2021, the chamber went on a four-day lockdown after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Supreme Court earlier announced a work suspension from January 3 to January 5 after “many” personnel tested positive on antigen tests in the past week. — Xave Gregorio