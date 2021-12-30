

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Duterte signs 2022 national budget into law
 


Philstar.com
December 30, 2021 | 12:16pm





 
Duterte signs 2022 national budget into law
In this screengrab, President Rodrigo Duterte attends a signing ceremony for bills that would be enacted. Among those bills was the General Appropriations Act of 2022.
Screengrab from Presidential Communications Operations Office
 


MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday signed into law the proposed national budget for 2022, which gives the government P5.024 trillion for its projects and programs.


Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Palace, Duterte called the passage of the budget bill "reflects the healthy collaboration among all branches of government, which is crucial to the attainment of our national development goals especially during these trying times.



The Bicameral Conference Committe report on the proposed national budget set aside P785.73 billion for the Department of Public Works and Highways.


It also allocated P592.695 billion to the Department of Education while state universities and colleges were given a budget increase of P32.47 billion, bringing the outlay for state schools to P104.18 billion. 


The Palace has yet to release a copy of the final version of the General Appropriations Act of 2022 as of this writing.


In his remarks, Duterte said that the national budget shows the government's "strong commitment to provide a more comfortable and productive life for each Filipino" and also "cements the administration's legacy of real change for future generations."


Duterte said that that legacy is centered on "resiliency amidst the pandemic, sustaining momentum towards recovery and continuing the legacy of infrastructure development."


Among the Duterte administration's flagship programs is the "Build, Build, Build" campaign for big-ticket infrasructure projects that the government said is meant to address a lack of investment in infrastructure in past administrations.


 










 









GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT
GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS BILL
NATIONAL BUDGET

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







SWS: 93% of Filipinos entering 2022 with hope as pandemic persists







SWS: 93% of Filipinos entering 2022 with hope as pandemic persists



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 day ago 


The results of the survey showed that 93% of the 1,440 respondents said they are entering the New Year “with hope rather...








Headlines
fbtw













Palace defends DOH's decision not to release daily COVID updates







Palace defends DOH's decision not to release daily COVID updates



By Alexis Romero |
1 day ago 


Malacañang on Tuesday justified the Department of Health's decision to stop releasing daily COVID-19 case bulletins...








Headlines
fbtw













Wiretapping case vs Hontiveros a harassment suit &mdash; opposition senators







Wiretapping case vs Hontiveros a harassment suit — opposition senators



20 hours ago 


"The case should have been dismissed right away. No wire was tapped," Sen. Francis Pangilinan said.








Headlines
fbtw













Private sector awaits last batch of AstraZeneca jabs







Private sector awaits last batch of AstraZeneca jabs



By Rudy Santos |
1 day ago 


Some four million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to be delivered this month to complete the 9.8 million total...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte authorizes one-time gratuity pay for contract, project-based government staff







Duterte authorizes one-time gratuity pay for contract, project-based government staff



By Alexis Romero |
19 hours ago 


Workers who have served for less than four months as of Dec. 15 may also receive a gratuity pay on a pro rata basis.








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









DOH: People who skip quarantine put others at risk of COVID-19, face penalties


 




DOH: People who skip quarantine put others at risk of COVID-19, face penalties



By Franco Luna |
6 minutes ago 


"Now is not the time to relax and deliberately put others in danger. The entire nation worked so hard to keep our cases down,"...








Headlines
fbtw













Metro Manila at 'moderate risk' with increase in COVID-19 cases after Christmas week






 
Metro Manila at 'moderate risk' with increase in COVID-19 cases after Christmas week



47 minutes ago 


OCTA Research reported an increase in risk classification from very low risk from December 16 to 22 to moderate risk from...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte signs law creating department for migrant workers







Duterte signs law creating department for migrant workers
 


1 hour ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a measure creating Department of Migrant Workers. 








Headlines
fbtw













On Rizal Day, Duterte urges Filipinos to embody hero's patriotism, idealism







On Rizal Day, Duterte urges Filipinos to embody hero's patriotism, idealism



2 hours ago 


“As we commemorate Rizal’s contribution to our freedom and self-determination, may we continue to honor him by...








Headlines
fbtw













Only 1 in 4 Senate bets in 2019 polls declared social media spending







Only 1 in 4 Senate bets in 2019 polls declared social media spending



By Cherry Salazar |
2 hours ago 


Have candidates been transparent about their campaign spending on social media?








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 
 
 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!







 

 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with