Duterte signs 2022 national budget into law

In this screengrab, President Rodrigo Duterte attends a signing ceremony for bills that would be enacted. Among those bills was the General Appropriations Act of 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday signed into law the proposed national budget for 2022, which gives the government P5.024 trillion for its projects and programs.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Palace, Duterte called the passage of the budget bill "reflects the healthy collaboration among all branches of government, which is crucial to the attainment of our national development goals especially during these trying times.

The Bicameral Conference Committe report on the proposed national budget set aside P785.73 billion for the Department of Public Works and Highways.

It also allocated P592.695 billion to the Department of Education while state universities and colleges were given a budget increase of P32.47 billion, bringing the outlay for state schools to P104.18 billion.

The Palace has yet to release a copy of the final version of the General Appropriations Act of 2022 as of this writing.

In his remarks, Duterte said that the national budget shows the government's "strong commitment to provide a more comfortable and productive life for each Filipino" and also "cements the administration's legacy of real change for future generations."

Duterte said that that legacy is centered on "resiliency amidst the pandemic, sustaining momentum towards recovery and continuing the legacy of infrastructure development."

Among the Duterte administration's flagship programs is the "Build, Build, Build" campaign for big-ticket infrasructure projects that the government said is meant to address a lack of investment in infrastructure in past administrations.