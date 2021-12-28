Instead of COVID-19 bulletins, DOH says to issue advisories and analysis to 'better guide' public

Filipino Catholics crowd the street fronting the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City as they attend the sixth Misa de Gallo on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is changing how it relays the latest COVID-19 information in the country to "better guide" the public, its spokesperson said a day after announcing the DOH will no longer release social media updates on coronavirus cases.

In an interview with TeleRadyo on Tuesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said no information will be lost when the agency implements its new reporting system next year.

Vergeire said the DOH will issue advisories that include reported COVID-19 cases as well as "condensed analysis" every day.

"So ang lalabas sa amin ngayon ay hindi na ‘yung case bulletin ngunit para pong analysis to better guide our public kung ano ang dapat gawin at ano ‘yung nangyayari talaga dito sa ating bansa with regards to COVID-19," the health official said.

(So we will no longer release case bulletins, but we will instead issue analyses to better guide the public on what needs to be done and what the COVID-19 situation in the country is.)

According to Vergeire, some of the details included in case bulletins have been found to be of little use to the public.

"We have assessed itong case bulletin. ‘Yung pong mga datos na nakapaloob dito hindi na masyadong ginagamit ng mga tao at ‘yung messaging ay hindi po nakukuha masyado," she said.

(The public doesn't really use some of the data in the bulletins and the messaging isn't really communicated as well as hoped)

Daily bulletins contain latest information on new infections, fatalities, recoveries, number and status active cases, positivity rate, and healthcare utilization.

Some senators balked at the agency’s decision, which comes as the country sees an increase in new COVID-19 cases and prepares for the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 2,839,111. Of the figure, only 0.3% were active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico