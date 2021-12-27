Over 100 cases of diarrhea, gastroenteritis reported in Odette-hit areas
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Monday over 100 cases of acute gastroenteritis and diarrhea in Central Visayas and Caraga, areas devastated by Typhoon Odette (Rai).
In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 54 cases of diarrhea were recorded in Siargao. Cebu also reported 16 diarrhea cases.
Meanwhile, 80 people in Dinagat Islands fell ill due to gastroenteritis.
“There were water interruptions in these areas. In some places, there’s water, but the pipes underground were damaged so it is possible there was contamination,” Vergeire said in Filipino.
She said the agency has sent personnel to determine the cause of the outbreaks.
Many areas ravaged by 'Odette' remained without enough food and water supply, and electricity needed to run water refilling stations.
The health official also said the power interruptions caused by the typhoon spoiled 4,120 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas.
“There were also some vaccines that were returned or transferred so we can be able to assess if those are still potent, if we can still use them,” Vergeire said.
‘Odette’—the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—damaged 141 health facilities in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and Caraga.
PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.
The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.
Typhoon Rai struck the south and center of the Philippines on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The civil defense office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375.
Civil defence officials said more than four million people were receiving typhoon aid in 430 cities and towns where about 482,000 houses were damaged or destroyed.
More than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends. — AFP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide financial assistance to support humanitarian relief operations for those devastated by Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.
“In response to this natural disaster, Canada is providing financial assistance - including through the Red Cross, which will help address immediate needs on the ground, such as water and sanitation. In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll continue to help those who need it most," Trudeau says via Twitter.
International Development Minister Sajjan announces that Canada will commit up to P120 million ($3 million Canadian dollars), of which P20 million ($500,000) will be provided to the Red Rross.
The US government will provide P10 million ($200,000) in assistance to communities affected by Typhoon Odette, the US Embassy says.
The US Agency for International Development partners with Action Against Hunger to provide food, water, hygiene supplies, and other relief items to people affected by the typhoon in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.
"We are committed to working alongside our friends and partners to provide emergency supplies and recovery assistance," US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava says.
Senate President Vicente Sotto III calls on President Duterte to declare a price freeze on basic necessities in the areas hit by Super Typhoon Odette last week.
"Sa panahon ng krisis, hindi nawawala ang mga abusadong mangangalakal na nagagawa pang magtaas ng presyo ng mga basic commodities tulad ng bigas at potable water sa kabila ng paghihirap na dinaranas ng mga pamilyang apektado ng anumang kalamidad," Sotto says in a statement. He is running for vice president next year.
