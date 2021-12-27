Over 100 cases of diarrhea, gastroenteritis reported in Odette-hit areas

Residents with their water plastic containers queue up to receive free drinking water at a village in General Luna town, Siargao island, on December 23, 2021, days after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the island.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Monday over 100 cases of acute gastroenteritis and diarrhea in Central Visayas and Caraga, areas devastated by Typhoon Odette (Rai).

In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 54 cases of diarrhea were recorded in Siargao. Cebu also reported 16 diarrhea cases.

Meanwhile, 80 people in Dinagat Islands fell ill due to gastroenteritis.

“There were water interruptions in these areas. In some places, there’s water, but the pipes underground were damaged so it is possible there was contamination,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

She said the agency has sent personnel to determine the cause of the outbreaks.

Many areas ravaged by 'Odette' remained without enough food and water supply, and electricity needed to run water refilling stations.

The health official also said the power interruptions caused by the typhoon spoiled 4,120 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas.

“There were also some vaccines that were returned or transferred so we can be able to assess if those are still potent, if we can still use them,” Vergeire said.

‘Odette’—the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—damaged 141 health facilities in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and Caraga.