'Odette' death toll now at 378
 


Philstar.com
December 26, 2021 | 4:26pm





 
'Odette' death toll now at 378
Residents salvage belongings from their destroyed houses at Talisay in Cebu province on December 17, 2021, a day after Super Typhoon Rai hit. 
AFP / Alan Tangcawan
 


MANILA, Philippines — The death toll in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) now stands at 378, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Sunday. 


In the latest situation report sent to media, the NDRRMC said that 60 remained missing while 742 people were listed as injured after Odette passed over the northern parts of Mindanao and southern Visayas, and Palawan.



Of the 378 recorded deaths, 218 remain unidentified as of this post. Only 54 casualties have been confirmed while 324 are still up for verification.


The report added that exactly 3,952,880 individuals or 1,012,997 families were affected by Odette as 546,100 displaced persons remained in 1,198 evacuation centers around the country.


The number of evacuation centers being used was previously 1,204 on Saturday, though the NDRRMC clarified that the numbers were still subject to change. 


"It's possible that the evacuees started going home, they've been released from evacuation centers because the weather started to improve in those areas," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal also said in an interview aired over dzMM TeleRadyo earlier.


Most of the reported deaths come from Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu and Bohol, Timbal said.


The NDRRMC added that Odette caused almost P16.7 billion in infrastructure damages, while agriculture losses amounted to P3.9 billion. Damaged houses also tallied an estimated cost of P29.2 million. 


Thus far, the national government's agencies have pooled a total of P107 million in aid, per NDRRMC computations. 


Earlier Sunday, the Philippine National Police said it was awaiting directives from national government agencies on its role in assisting cash aid distribution efforts for survivors of Odette.


As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: December 22, 2021 - 12:16pm 




PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.







December 22, 2021 - 12:16pm 


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide financial assistance to support humanitarian relief operations for those devastated by Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.


“In response to this natural disaster, Canada is providing financial assistance - including through the Red Cross, which will help address immediate needs on the ground, such as water and sanitation. In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll continue to help those who need it most," Trudeau says via Twitter.


International Development Minister Sajjan announces that Canada will commit up to P120 million ($3 million Canadian dollars), of which P20 million ($500,000) will be provided to the Red Rross.







December 22, 2021 - 10:49am 


The US government will provide P10 million ($200,000) in assistance to communities affected by Typhoon Odette, the US Embassy says.


The US Agency for International Development partners with Action Against Hunger to provide food, water, hygiene supplies, and other relief items to people affected by the typhoon in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.


"We are committed to working alongside our friends and partners to provide emergency supplies and recovery assistance," US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava says.







December 21, 2021 - 5:02pm 


Senate President Vicente Sotto III calls on President Duterte to declare a price freeze on basic necessities in the areas hit by Super Typhoon Odette last week.


"Sa panahon ng krisis, hindi nawawala ang mga abusadong mangangalakal na nagagawa pang magtaas ng presyo ng mga basic commodities tulad ng bigas at potable water sa kabila ng paghihirap na dinaranas ng mga pamilyang apektado ng anumang kalamidad," Sotto says in a statement. He is running for vice president next year.







December 21, 2021 - 1:04pm 


The Student Council Alliance of the Philippines is calling on the Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Education to declare an academic ease because of the widespread damage caused by Super Typhoon Odette.


"SCAP, along with its signatories, presses CHED and DepEd to consider the most beneficial and proactive step to help the students affected by the storm by mandating public and private schools to suspend classes, deadlines, and academic requirements," it says in a release.


The typhoon destroyed infrastructure and many areas lost power and access to telecommunications. SCAP pointed out that the situation has made it difficult for students to attend online classes or submit academic requirements.


"Their situation is not a question of discipline, it’s a matter of privilege that the broad studentry does not have. In these trying times, they need compassion, not pressure. They need help, not punishment if they cannot comply." SCAP national chairperson Ken Paolo Gilo said.







December 20, 2021 - 3:33pm 


The Philippine Navy is bringing at least 7,000 boxes of food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Regional Office in Zamboanga City to Siargao in Surigao del Norte.


Each food pack contains six kilograms of rice, four cans of tuna, four cans of corned beef, two cans of sardines, five sachets of coffee and five sachets of cereal.


The relief packs were loaded aboard BRP Ivatan, a Landing Craft Ship (LCS), that left Ensign Majini Pier, Naval Station Romulo Espaldon at Monday dawn, said Rear Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr., commander of Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM).


Adaci said they immediately mobilized the Ivatan to transport relief and food packs to Siargao, one of the areas worst hit by Typhoon Odette last week.


The navy vessel transporting the relief packs is expected to arrive in Siargao Island on Wednesday morning. — The STAR/Roel Pareño


















