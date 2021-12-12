36.9% of Filipinos fully vaccinated as gov't eyes second vax drive for end-December

This June 22, 2021 photo shows individuals lining up at a mall in Manila to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

MANILA, Philippines — Over 40 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the eight months since the government launched its inoculation campaign.

The 40.69 million Filipinos who are fully vaccinated are equivalent to 36.9% of the population — a little over a third of the 90% that health authorities say must be vaccinated to attain herd immunity.

As of data from the Department of Health on Sunday morning, another 54.5 million or 49.5% of Filipinos have received the first shot of a vaccine.

In Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police said Saturday night that no areas remained under granular lockdown.

To date, 11,373 active cases of the pathogen remain in the Philippines, where 2.84 million coronavirus infections have been reported since the pandemic began.

The Philippines is targeting to administer seven million COVID-19 jabs during the second round of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign set next week after missing its target for the first round of national vaccination.

Broken down, 2.71 million doses were given on November 29 and 2.46 million jabs were administered on November 30. Around 2.44 million shots were given on December 1.

“We are targeting around seven million for the second dose, so we can achieve the goal to fully vaccinate 54 million individuals by the end of the year,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

— with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio and Gaea Katreena Cabico