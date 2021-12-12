36.9% of Filipinos fully vaccinated as gov't eyes second vax drive for end-December
MANILA, Philippines — Over 40 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the eight months since the government launched its inoculation campaign.
The 40.69 million Filipinos who are fully vaccinated are equivalent to 36.9% of the population — a little over a third of the 90% that health authorities say must be vaccinated to attain herd immunity.
As of data from the Department of Health on Sunday morning, another 54.5 million or 49.5% of Filipinos have received the first shot of a vaccine.
In Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police said Saturday night that no areas remained under granular lockdown.
To date, 11,373 active cases of the pathogen remain in the Philippines, where 2.84 million coronavirus infections have been reported since the pandemic began.
The Philippines is targeting to administer seven million COVID-19 jabs during the second round of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign set next week after missing its target for the first round of national vaccination.
Broken down, 2.71 million doses were given on November 29 and 2.46 million jabs were administered on November 30. Around 2.44 million shots were given on December 1.
“We are targeting around seven million for the second dose, so we can achieve the goal to fully vaccinate 54 million individuals by the end of the year,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.
— with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio and Gaea Katreena Cabico
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.
The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.
To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.
The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.
HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
