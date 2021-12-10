Pandemic task force approves mock elections on December 29

San Juan City residents take part in a voting simulation at the San Juan Elementary School on October 23, 2021. The Comelec exercise aims to test the efficiency of the process and the implementation of basic health protocols.

MANILA, Philippines — Nationwide mock polls exercises will be held on December 29 in preparation for elections next year, Malacañang announced Friday.

Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles during a press briefing said the pandemic task force approved the Commission on Elections' proposal to hold the mock polls in order to test the efficiency of the implementation of basic health protocols.

Comelec in November identified 34 barangays in Albay, Davao del Sur, Isabela, Leyte, Maguindanao, Metro Manila, and Negros Oriental, as venues for the exercise.

The poll body added that a total of 4,800 registered voters will participate.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the elections, Comelec said it would limit to 10 persons the number of voters allowed inside a polling place. — with a report from The STAR