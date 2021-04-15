Moreno: No harm in pushing through with 'dolomite beach' project

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso was not informed about the latest dumping of dolomite sand along Manila Bay he said Thursday but added government programs should continue despite the pandemic.

To recall, a fresh layer of dolomite sand was poured over the so-called "white sand beach" along the city's baywalk earlier this week despite drawing the ire of the public earlier on in the pandemic.

"No, [I was not informed about the recent dump.] But I was informed about the project, don't get me wrong," Domagoso said in an interview aired over CNN Philippines "The Source."

He was, however, careful to point out that he saw nothing wrong with the project, saying: "We're very grateful that Roxas Boulevard is looking better, but I'm focused on what we can do about the pandemic."

Months ago, the move did not sit well with environmental groups and scientists, who argued that dumping the faux sand would only do more harm than good in the rehabilitation of the bay.

Even the Department of Health and the University of the Philippines' Marine Science Institute warned against the effects of the dolomite sand outside of just its environmental impact.

Asked about the timing of the re-dump amid the coronavirus pandemic, Domagoso said: "Well, life must go on. Things must go on. The country must move because economically, we are hurt."

"The DENR said it is not harmful to the environment, so for us, we agree with that...All of our plans in the government must still move forward even if we're in a pandemic."

The mayor opted not to comment on the disconnect between a "beautification project" — which the Palace said was intended to help the "mental health" of the city's residents — and a surging coronavirus wave.

Vice President Leni Robredo has slammed the project, saying the millions of pesos in resources could have instead gone to poor families who were left hungry amid the pandemic.

According to the city information office, the six district hospitals in the city were at a collective 75% occupancy rate, with other quarantine facilities in Manila already at capacity.

To date, 892,880 coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Philippines, 173,047 of which are still active cases.