

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 1:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal
In a show of confidence, President Rodrigo Duterte raised the hands of Information and Communications Secretary Gregorio Honasan III, Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Greco Belgica and former public works secretary Mark Villar.
Jesse Bustos
                        

                        
A wing of the fractured administration PDP-Laban party on Wednesday said it will move forward despite lacking a vice-presidential candidate and with Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go expected to withdraw his candidacy for president under an allied party.



"The party remains steadfast and is committed to [supporting and campaigning] for all its candidates," lawyer Melvin Matibag, secretary general of the wing of PDP-Laban that President Rodrigo Duterte leads, said in a letter to party members.





Go has yet to formalize his withdrawal but announced it on Tuesday, saying he was unprepared for a presidential run.



Go is Duterte's chosen successor but Sara Duterte-Carpio, the president's daughter, is running for vice president alongside former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son and namesake of the ousted dictator.



Matibag said that despite Go's announcement, the party will "move forward and march on to promote plans and programs for the continuity of good governance started by President Duterte.



The party had initially nominated Go as its presidential candidate with Duterte as vice president but realignments saw Go filing to run for vice president.



He switched to a presidential run after Duterte-Carpio decided to run for vice president.



PDP-Laban can still "adopt" candidates for president and vice president and a separate faction of the party is fielding Sen. Manny Pacquiao for president. Pacquiao is running alongside Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      PDP-LABAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government can investigate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, indicted on sex trafficking charges in the United States,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is expecting a tropical storm to enter the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte on Omicron variant: I want to kill that
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte on Omicron variant: I want to kill that


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday said he wants to “shoot dead” the newly discovered Omicron variant of COVID that is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-time and most trusted aide, was the presidential candidate of the Pederalismo ng...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte refutes Defensor claim: City offered venue for planned rally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte refutes Defensor claim: City offered venue for planned rally


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte refuted allegations made by Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) that they exhibited...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 5 million jabbed so far in first 2 days of COVID-19 vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5 million jabbed so far in first 2 days of COVID-19 vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
According to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, a total of 5,000,353 individuals have been so far immunized against COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The party remains steadfast and is committed to [supporting and campaigning] for all its candidates," lawyer Melvin Matibag,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Google won&rsquo;t run political ads during Philippine campaign season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Google won’t run political ads during Philippine campaign season


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Google announced that it will not accept political advertisements in the Philippines during the campaign and silence periods...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't mulls another 3-day vax drive in mid-December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't mulls another 3-day vax drive in mid-December


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It means that it's still working. There is a lot that we can push for the people who are encouraged to get vaccinated," Nograles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives over 500K AstraZeneca doses from South Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives over 500K AstraZeneca doses from South Korea


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The delivery comes as the Philippines conducts a three-day immunization drive to help meet the government’s goal to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with