Headlines
                        
DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 10:11am

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first
Photo shows Kingdom of Jesus Christ church founder Apollo Quiboloy. 
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Facebook Page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government can investigate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, indicted on sex trafficking charges in the United States, but they will have to wait for evidence from American authorities, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.



This is to avoid duplication of efforts if the offense and the victims are the same in American and Philippine jurisdictions, the justice secretary explained to reporters.





“If the evidence further shows that some acts other than those covered by the US indictment have been committed here, then that’s cue to conduct a separate domestic investigation,” Guevarra said.



US prosecutors last week announced sex trafficking charges against Quiboloy and two top officials of Kingdom of Jesus, The Name Above Every Name. They are accused of recruiting females aged 12 to 25 to work as personal assistants or “pastorals” for the religious leader.



Pastorals supposedly prepared Quiboloy’s meals, cleaned his residences, gave him massages and were required to have sex with him in what they called “night duty.”



Guevarra told reporters that they are still waiting for the official extradition request from the US. They are expecting that this will come with a copy of the charging document.



On the case against Quiboloy, the justice secretary pointed out that human trafficking “may be a transnational crime where various elements of the offense are committed in different jurisdictions.”



“That’s why we need to see the evidence in the hands of the US. No point in duplicating efforts if the offense and the victims are exactly the same in both jurisdictions,” he added.



This new indictment, which includes six other individuals, expands on allegations made last year against three KOJC administrators based in Los Angeles that they oversaw a labor trafficking scheme that forced church members to solicit donations for a bogus children’s charity.



In October 2018, Hawaii News Now reported that a former KOJC member accused Quiboloy of running a "child sex ring." Earlier that year, federal agents also found $350,000 worth of cash and gun parts inside his private jet.  — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

