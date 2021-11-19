

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
US announces sex trafficking charges vs Apollo Quiboloy
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 10:01am

                           

                        

                                                                        
US announces sex trafficking charges vs Apollo Quiboloy
Photo shows Kingdom of Jesus Christ church founder Apollo Quiboloy.
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Facebook Page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — United States prosecutors announced Thursday sex trafficking charges against Apollo Quiboloy, accusing him and two top officials of his church of coercing young girls and women to have sex with him under threats of “eternal damnation.”



Quiboloy, founder of local church Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name and adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte, along with Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Felina Salinas are accused of recruiting females aged 12 to 25 to work as personal assistants or “pastorals” for the religious leader.





Pastorals supposedly prepared Quiboloy’s meals, cleaned his residences, gave him massages and were required to have sex with him in what they called “night duty.”



Five females allegedly fell victim to this, with three of them being minors at the time when the supposed sex trafficking began.



‘Privilege, necessary’



“Defendant Quiboloy and other KOJC administrators told pastorals that performing ‘night duty’ was ‘God’s will’ and a privilege, as well as a necessary demonstration of the pastoral’s commitment to give her body to defendant Quiboloy as ‘The Appointed Son of God,’” the indictment said.



Quiboloy, Dandan and Salinas supposedly told victims who were hesitant to perform night duty “that they had the devil in them and risked eternal damnation.”



Quiboloy allegedly threatened and physically abused victims who tried to leave KOJC or were not available to have sex with him. He also allegedly would physically abuse victims for talking with other men and engaging in other behavior that upset him as he considered this as adultery and a sin.



Those who managed to escape KOJC were supposedly threatened, harassed and were alleged to have engaged in criminal conduct in sermons broadcasted to church members worldwide.



The indictment alleged that the sex trafficking scheme began no later than 2002 and continued to at least 2018, during which victims were forced to have sex with Quiboloy on a schedule he and other church leaders determined.



Victims who were obedient were said to have been rewarded with good food, luxurious hotel rooms, trips to tourist spots and yearly performance-based cash payments, which were supposedly paid for with money solicited by KOJC workers in the US.



Labor trafficking



This new indictment, which includes six other individuals, expands on allegations made last year against three KOJC administrators based in Los Angeles that they oversaw a labor trafficking scheme that forced church members to solicit donations for a bogus children’s charity.



Prosecutors said donations for the charity, Glendale-based Children’s Joy Foundation, were actually used to finance KOJC operations and the “lavish lifestyle” of its leaders.



KOJC members who proved to be successful at soliciting donations were forced into sham marriages with other KOJC members who were already US citizens or obtained fraudulent student visas to continue soliciting in the country year-round.



US authorities have arrested Salinas, Bettina Padilla Roces and Maria de Leon, who are expected to make their initial appearances in the United States District Court in Los Angeles and Honolulu.



In October 2018, Hawaii News Now reported that a former KOJC member accused Quiboloy of running a "child sex ring." Earlier that year, federal agents also found $350,000 worth of cash and gun parts inside his private jet. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      APOLLO QUIBOLOY
                                                      UNITED STATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez made the disclosure Thursday afternoon, hours after refuting a claim by Marcos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China Coast Guard blocked, water cannoned Philippine boats en route to Ayungin &mdash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China Coast Guard blocked, water cannoned Philippine boats en route to Ayungin — DFA


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Three Chinese coast guard vessels forced a Philippines' resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea to abort by blocking and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara to Lakas-CMD: Be an ally of the nation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara to Lakas-CMD: Be an ally of the nation


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats should be an ally of the Filipino nation, according to Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as she...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque shrugs off criticisms on working for Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque shrugs off criticisms on working for Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senatorial candidate and former presidential spokesman Harry Roque has brushed aside criticisms against his decision to work...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bacolod City is Most Business Friendly LGU in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bacolod City is Most Business Friendly LGU in Philippines


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bacolod City has been named the “Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit” for 2021 by the Philippine Chamber...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 1 million more students enrolled this year &ndash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1 million more students enrolled this year – DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education said a million more learners have enrolled for the current school year compared to 2020 at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Better, smarter infrastructure needed to boost economy &ndash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Better, smarter infrastructure needed to boost economy – Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday vowed to implement a “better and smarter” infrastructure program that will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson to waive bank secrecy right if elected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson to waive bank secrecy right if elected


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson vowed to waive his right under the Bank Secrecy Law and encourage his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to use global stature to lure investors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to use global stature to lure investors


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao yesterday vowed to help the country catch up with its Asian neighbors in terms of foreign direct investments...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakas-CMD reaffirms support for Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakas-CMD reaffirms support for Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The once ruling and now re-emerging Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats has reaffirmed its support for President Duterte amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with