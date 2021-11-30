

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Partido Federal: Disqualification penalty doesn't apply to Marcos' unfiled ITRs
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 12:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Partido Federal: Disqualification penalty doesn't apply to Marcos' unfiled ITRs
This photo release on October 5 shows presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos taking his oath to join Partido Federal ng Pilipinas as administered by party president South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr.
Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Facebook release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Officers of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) have sought to intervene in the petitions to block the bid of their presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.



Three officials of PFP sought to become intervenors in the case and filed an Answer-in-Intervention to defend Marcos in the petition filed seeking the cancellation of his Certificate of Candidacy, which they called "utterly baseless and misleading."





PFP, through their lawyer George Briones, has asked the Commission on Elections to dismiss the petition due to lack of merit.



Marcos is facing at least two petitions to cancel his COC—although the Comelec has yet to resolve a more recent plea seeking to intervene in the first petition—that cited his conviction on failure to file Income Tax Returns for four years. Petitioners said Marcos made a false representation on his COC since his conviction carried a penalty of perpetual disqualification from office.



In their pleading, PFP said: "Simply put, there is no false material representation contained in [Marcos’] COC, much less, a deliberate attempt to mislead, misinform or hide a fact, which would otherwise render a candidate ineligible."



Ex post facto law



PFP said that the section cited by the petitioners was not in the original 1977 National Internal Revenue Code, but was introduced merely by Presidential Decree 1994 which took effect on Jan. 1, 1986.



They pointed out that in the said case, Marcos was convicted on his failure to file tax returns for the years 1982 to 1985. For the said charge, the consummation of the offense for failure to file ITR would be April 16 of the next year.



For the ITR on the tax year 1982, the date for the commission of the offense would be on April 16, 1983.



But they said that the Constitution prohibits ex post facto law that would penalize a crime that was committed when the act was not deemed illegal yet.



"It is clear that for the taxable years of 1982 to 1984, [Marcos] failed to file his tax returns before the effectivity of PD 1994. Therefore, the penalty of perpetual disqualification which was introduced by PD 1994 cannot be applied to [Marcos’]  failure to file his tax returns for taxable years 1982 to 1984," they told the Comelec.



For the year of failure to file ITR for the tax year 1985 — alleged commission of offense would fall on April 1986, when PD 1994 was already in effect — the intervenors said Marcos was already in exile at that time.



They noted that Section 252 of the NIRC cannot be applied to Marcos’ failure to file ITR on the tax year 1985 because the penalty of perpetual disqualification from office will only be imposed if the offender is a public officer and employee.



"Therefore, in February 1986, [Marcos] was officially removed as the Governor of Ilocos Norte. Stated otherwise, [Marcos] was no longer a public officer or employee [on] April 16, 1986… And since [Marcos] was not a public officer or employee at that time, the penalty of perpetual disqualification is not applicable to [Marcos]," they added.



Not a crime of moral turpitude



They also cited the defense of Marcos’ counsel, Estelito Mendoza, that the conviction of failure to file tax returns is not one involving moral turpitude.



Marcos has earlier filed a five-page answer to the petitions where he argued that the petition is "bereft of any specific allegation of a material representation required under Section 74 of the Omnibus Election Code." A copy of Marcos’ answer has yet to be made public.



PFP, in their pleading, said that the failure to file tax returns is “not intrinsically immoral” and a "crime by omission." Marcos was also "not motivated my criminal intent or ill will as Marcos’ taxes were paid," they said.



"On December 27, 2001, [Marcos] paid the fines and penalties pursuant to the CA Decision," they added.



Cases vs Marcos



The Comelec Second Division on November 26 held a preliminary conference on the first petition filed against Marcos’ COC. Also pending before the same division is the petition-in-intervention filed by ten professionals, through lawyer Howard Calleja.



Comelec has yet to announce whether the Calleja-led petition-in-intervention has already been resolved.



Marcos is facing a separate petition for disqualification, again prepared by Calleja, from martial law victims that was raffled off to Comelec’s First Division.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      COMELEC
                                                      PARTIDO FEDERAL NG PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 May polls a reset button for Pinoys &ndash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
May polls a reset button for Pinoys – Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The May 2022 elections are a chance for Filipinos to hit the reset button to start a new kind of politics where ordinary citizens...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Marcos seeks dismissal of DQ petitions
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 November 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said yesterday the Commission on Elections should dismiss outright the petition that sought the cancellation of his certificate of candidacy because he is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines suspends decision to allow vaccinated tourists entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines suspends decision to allow vaccinated tourists entry


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has temporarily suspended a decision to allow fully vaccinated tourists entry in a bid to prevent a new, heavily...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Total new cases at 16-month low
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Total new cases at 16-month low


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines yesterday logged its lowest singe-day tally for new COVID-19 cases since July 2020 at 665 cases, data from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally execs Ong, Dargani transferred to Pasay City Jail
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally execs Ong, Dargani transferred to Pasay City Jail


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani were transferred to the Pasay City Jail on Monday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 2.4M jabs administered on 1st day of COVID-19 vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2.4M jabs administered on 1st day of COVID-19 vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The figure was based on the reports submitted to the government’s vaccination operation reporting system as of 5 a.m....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No substitution for Duterte bet Bong Go as he plans to end presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No substitution for Duterte bet Bong Go as he plans to end presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go’s announcement that he is withdrawing his presidential bid may leave the ruling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-time and most trusted aide, was the presidential candidate of the Pederalismo ng...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NPC probes telcos on fake jobs, investment schemes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NPC probes telcos on fake jobs, investment schemes


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Privacy Commission has launched a probe into whether telecommunication companies  and payment platforms exercise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Double pay awaits workers today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Double pay awaits workers today


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Double pay awaits those who would opt to work today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with