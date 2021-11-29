

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
DOH records lowest daily COVID-19 tally since mid-July of 2020
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 29, 2021 | 5:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH records lowest daily COVID-19 tally since mid-July of 2020
A medical worker prepares a BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a colisium in Makati City, suburban Manila on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron. 
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Even with the threat of the heavily mutated Omicron variant overseas, the Philippines continues its downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases.



The Department of Health (DOH), Monday, tallied just 665 new infections of COVID-19 cases in the country — the lowest since July 14, 2020 when it dipped to a low of 634.



"Ten duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, 8 are recoveries and 1 is a death. In addition, 87 cases were found to have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count. These 87 are recoveries," said the DOH.



"Moreover, 129 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation."



However, two laboratories were said to be non-operational last November 27 while three labs weren't able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).



 






 



Even with the lower case counts in the past few days, the Philippines recently closed its borders on seven European and seven African nations due to the threat of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant —  which is said to have over 50 mutations and the possibility of increased transmissibility and immune evasion.



Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles earlier today urged the public to keep their guard up against COVID-19 in the coming holidays which comes with increased mobility amid the new Omicron threat.



"I would go for safety first for everyone. That is why COVID-19 vaccination is very important nowadays," said Presidential Rodrigo Duterte's spokesperson in a mix of Filipino and English in a Palace briefing.



"Let's take advantage of this three days national vaccination days to have ourselves inoculated... to fully protect ourselves and our families." — James Relativo


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      KARLO NOGRALES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      OMICRON VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
