MMDA: NCR mayors agreed to resume enforcement of number coding
                        

                           
November 29, 2021 | 11:21am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MMDA: NCR mayors agreed to resume enforcement of number coding
File photo shows vehicles crawling along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Oct. 27. The volume of vehicles in Metro Manila is back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the MMDA. 
MANILA, Philippines — Mayors of the National Capital Region have agreed to resume the implementation of the number coding scheme.



State-run PTV 4 quoted Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos as saying that the mayors have agreed to implement again number coding for 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.





Abalos added that the scheme will be implemented this week but did not mention a specific date yet.



The report added that public transportation and motorcycles are exempted from the number coding scheme.



The scheme has been suspended since the pandemic last year, but the MMDA chair last week said they are looking to resume its enforcement for rush hours, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Abalos has also said that medical front liners and drivers of public utility vehicles will be exempted if the number coding is again enforced.



Abalos has earlier also noted that although the number of vehicles along major thoroughfares in the metropolis is approaching pre-pandemic levels, the public transport system has not returned to normal. Metro Manila is currently under Alert Level 2, where PUVs are allowed to operate at 70 percent passenger capacity.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

