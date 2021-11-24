Workers getting COVID-19 jabs on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 won't be marked absent

A health worker prepares a vial of Chinese Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 inside a movie theatre turned into a vaccination center in Taguig City suburban Manila on June 14, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Employees of the government and the private sector who will get inoculated against COVID-19 during the three-day vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1 will not be marked absent from work.

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte declared November 29 to December 1 as the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan National COVID-19 Vaccination Days” through Proclamation 1253.

Authorities target to vaccinate 15 million individuals during the three-day drive.

“Employees and workers of the government and the private sector, who will be vaccinated during the aforesaid period, shall not be considered absent from their work, provided that they present proof of vaccination to their respective employers, subject to rules that may be issued by the Department of Labor and Employment and the Civil Service Commission,” Duterte said.

The chief executive urged national government agencies, state universities and colleges, local government units, and the private sector to participate in the event and provide the necessary support and assistance.

“There is a need to cultivate the bayanihan spirit of the Filipino people by forging unity and cooperation among relevant stakeholders to expedite and intensify the government’s vaccination program against COVID-19,” Duterte said.

Over 33.84 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since March, latest data showed. Meanwhile, 42.63 million people have received partial protection.