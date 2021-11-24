

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Workers getting COVID-19 jabs on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 won't be marked absent
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 4:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Workers getting COVID-19 jabs on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 won't be marked absent
A health worker prepares a vial of Chinese Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 inside a movie theatre turned into a vaccination center in Taguig City suburban Manila on June 14, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Employees of the government and the private sector who will get inoculated against COVID-19 during the three-day vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1 will not be marked absent from work.



This, after President Rodrigo Duterte declared November 29 to December 1 as the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan National COVID-19 Vaccination Days” through Proclamation 1253.





Authorities target to vaccinate 15 million individuals during the three-day drive.



“Employees and workers of the government and the private sector, who will be vaccinated during the aforesaid period, shall not be considered absent from their work, provided that they present proof of vaccination to their respective employers, subject to rules that may be issued by the Department of Labor and Employment and the Civil Service Commission,” Duterte said.



The chief executive urged national government agencies, state universities and colleges, local government units, and the private sector to participate in the event and provide the necessary support and assistance.



“There is a need to cultivate the bayanihan spirit of the Filipino people by forging unity and cooperation among relevant stakeholders to expedite and intensify the government’s vaccination program against COVID-19,” Duterte said.



Over 33.84 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since March, latest data showed. Meanwhile, 42.63 million people have received partial protection.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hontiveros: Chartered flight of Pharmally's Dargani siblings to Malaysia cost P1.85 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hontiveros: Chartered flight of Pharmally's Dargani siblings to Malaysia cost P1.85 million


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The biggest question of all: Is there a reason why Davao airport is their departure point?" Hontiveros also said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Deceased cadet&rsquo;s messages say hazing &lsquo;normal&rsquo; at maritime academy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Deceased cadet’s messages say hazing ‘normal’ at maritime academy


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hazing and other forms of violence against cadets is “normal” at the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy, said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Debris from Japan volcano reaches Batanes shores
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Debris from Japan volcano reaches Batanes shores


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pumice stones and volcanic debris from a volcano in Japan that erupted in August have reached Batanes, posing danger to marine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says he was 'naive' drug user
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says he was 'naive' drug user


                              

                                                                  By Allison Jackson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Philippines presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao says he was "naive" and ignorant of the law when he took crystal meth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos, Duterte-Carpio say drug problem a 'law enforcement, economic and health concern'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos, Duterte-Carpio say drug problem a 'law enforcement, economic and health concern'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bets rush to take drug tests in wake of Duterte's cocaine comments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bets rush to take drug tests in wake of Duterte's cocaine comments


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Conversations surrounding drug tests for election aspirants were sparked after Duterte publicly accused a candidate of doing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court acquits 2 more activists arrested in 2019 'crackdown'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court acquits 2 more activists arrested in 2019 'crackdown'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 19 Presiding Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar cleared Gabriela's Agovida and Kadamay's Bartolome...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force expert backs limited indoor dining for the fully vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force expert backs limited indoor dining for the fully vaccinated


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If their area is enclosed, I think it is safe policy to only allow the vaccinated so their other clients have protection,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CSC: Gov't staff skipping work for COVID-19 vaccination may be excused
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CSC: Gov't staff skipping work for COVID-19 vaccination may be excused


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The guidelines cover all government officials and employees regardless of appointment status, including local elective o...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC junks plea: Duterte has discretion on how to defend West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC junks plea: Duterte has discretion on how to defend West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to compel President Rodrigo Duterte to defend national territory,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with