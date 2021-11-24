

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
CSC: Gov't staff skipping work for COVID-19 vaccination may be excused
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 2:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CSC: Gov't staff skipping work for COVID-19 vaccination may be excused
A medical worker counts syringes with the BioNtech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the inoculation of the population aged 12-17 at a stadium in San Juan City, suburban Manila on November 3, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Government officials and employees who will not report for work due to COVID-19 vaccination may be considered excused, the Civil Service Commission said Wednesday.



“Absence from work during the day of inoculation of the first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including future booster shots, whenever applicable, shall be considered as excused absence,” read the interim guidelines issued by the CSC.



The guidelines cover all government officials and employees regardless of appointment status, including local elective officials.



Government workers need to submit a proof of vaccination schedule such as a vaccination card along with the application for leave of absence five days prior to the scheduled date of inoculation, if applicable.



Employees who would need treatment or recover from serious adverse events following immunization (AEFI) may be considered excused for up to 15 days.



Meanwhile, a maximum of three calendar days may be allowed for minor adverse events, which may include pain, itching or swelling on the injection site, fatigue, chills, headache, and joint pain.



“In the event that the required period of treatment or recuperation exceeds the maximum period of excused absence, absences incurred thereafter shall be treated as sick leave and shall be charged against the sick leave credits, if any,” CSC said.



The use of vaccination leave credits will be allowed if an employee exhausts their sick leave credits.



In case the vacation leave credits have already been exhausted, a worker may apply for sick leave of absence without pay.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

