MRT-3 management to file charges against man who threw stone at train window

Photo shows the aftermath of the incident that left a 51-year-old man injured after a scavenger threw a stone at the MRT-3 train in Taft Station.

MANILA, Philippines — The management of the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 condemned a stone-throwing incident Sunday morning that "caused severe damage to a train window" and left a passenger injured.

Based on an initial report, a man — said to be a scavenger and who reportedly threw the stone at the Taft Avenue station — was later apprehended in a construction site near a hotel along Taft Avenue.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said that appropriate legal charges will be filed against the man involved.

"Necessary steps will also be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future," the MRT-3 management said.

The management added that the stone thrown broke a glass window of the third car of the MRT-3 train.

The incident also injured a 51-year-old man who was given first aid and later brought to the San Juan De Dios Hospital in Pasay.

"A wagon window was shattered, and one passenger was injured. This idiot should be imprisoned," Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade wrote in a Facebook post.