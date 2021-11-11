

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago days before substitution deadline
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 3:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago days before substitution deadline
This Oct. 22, 2021 photo shows Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
Facebook / Mayor Inday Sara Duterte
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With the deadline to switch presidential candidates just days away, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has tendered her resignation from Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the party she founded in 2018 in support of her father's government. 



This was confirmed by HNP Secretary-General Anthony Del Rosario in a text message to reporters Thursday afternoon. 





"It is with profound sadness that I hereby tender my resignation from our beloved party. My support will always be with you and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me," Duterte-Carpio is quoted as saying in her resignation letter. 



This also comes just days after Duterte-Carpio withdrew her candidacy for reelection as Davao City mayor on November 9, fuelling speculation that she will run for a national post.



Just a day before on Wednesday, Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said that Duterte cannot run for a national position under her regional party. 



“Not as HNP, because that is not the political party of the person that she, whoever it is, would be representing... And why is that? Because HNP is a regional party, which means they are unable to file national candidates," he said. 



“If she is going to substitute, then she will have to join a political party that already has a candidate for whatever position she wants to substitute."



Earlier in October, the presidential daughter reportedly met with Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, standard-bearer of the ruling PDP-Laban, who later admitted that he tried to convince her to take his place as the party's presidential candidate.



"While we are saddened by her resignation, we however wish her all the best in her future plans. Godspeed po Mayor Sara. In our hearts, you will always be our Chairperson," Del Rosario said in his statement. 



The window for changing candidates closes on November 15.



President Rodrigo Duterte's own candidacy in 2015 came after saying for months that he had no intention to run for president. He said then that he would retire from politics at the end of his term as mayor of Davao City.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 11, 2021 - 2:59pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on the aspirants for local and national posts in the May 2022 elections. — Main photo by The STAR/Boy Santos

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 11, 2021 - 2:59pm                              


                              
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has tendered her resignation from Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), the party says.



HNP Secretary General Anthony del Rosario says the Davao City mayor resigned at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.



"In her letter to the officers and members of HNP, she states that, 'It is with profound sadness that I hereby tender my resignation from our beloved party. My support will always be with you and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me,'" Del Rosario says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 22, 2021 - 8:17pm                              


                              
Former senator Bongbong Marcos, a presidential aspirant, flew to Cebu to pay a courtesy visit to Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia at the capitol, The Freeman reports.



Marcos was accompanied by Rep. Duke Frasco (Cebu 5th district).

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 22, 2021 - 3:57pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo picks labor leader Sonny Matula to complete her Senate slate for the 2022 national elections.



"Malinaw ang track record ni Attorney Sonny sa paglaban para sa karapatan ng mga manggagawang Pilipino. Humarap siya sa mga malalaking korporasyon, na ang tanging sandata ay paninindigan at husay sa abogasya," Robredo says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 20, 2021 - 4:21pm                              


                              
Laban ng Masa Chairperson Walden Bello is running for vice president as Partido ng Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Ka Leody De Guzman's running mate, Laban ng Masa announces Wednesday.



According to the announcement, Bello filed his certificate of canddiacy and will replace Raquel Castillo as PLM's vice-presidential canddiate. 



"Bello, a former member of the House of Representatives, is an internationally renowned expert in development and economics and a legendary activist against the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos," Laban ng Masa says.



"He is teaming up with presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman to forward a comprehensive agenda not just for regime change but also systemic change," Laban ng Masa also says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 4:40pm                              


                              
Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa files his certificate of candidacy for president under PDP-Laban.



He is running alongside Sen. Bong Go, who earlier filed his COC for vice president.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This isn't being reported by the yellow media. If they're jealous, their eyes are closed. Lugaw, any last words?" the caption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carlos named new PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carlos named new PNP chief


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed a former national police spokesman as the next chief of the country’s 200,000-strong...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte &lsquo;moving towards presidency,&rsquo; ally says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte ‘moving towards presidency,’ ally says


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A close ally of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said she is “moving towards the presidency” after she withdrew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec: Admin process on plea vs Marcos' COC may take 2-3 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec: Admin process on plea vs Marcos' COC may take 2-3 weeks


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The administrative proceedings on the petition seeking the cancellation of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 77% say vapes pose serious threat to users &ndash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
77% say vapes pose serious threat to users – survey


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eight out of 10 Filipinos believe that e-cigarettes or vapes pose serious threat to the health of users, a survey conducted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR to probe rape, killing of minor in Batangas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR to probe rape, killing of minor in Batangas


                              

                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 The Commission on Human Rights on Thursday said it will launch an inquiry into the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNP to conduct nighttime patrols 'to ensure caroler security' during holiday season
                              


                              

                                 November 11, 2021 - 3:20pm                              


                                                            
"I have instructed our police to start conducting night patrols for the safety of the perpetrators and also to make sure they follow health protocols."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors require bazaar, tiangge workers to be fully vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors require bazaar, tiangge workers to be fully vaccinated


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“These will help reduce risk of transmitting the virus since they are seasonal in nature and sellers come from various...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Makabayan Senate bets to push for increase in minimum wage, pensions if elected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Makabayan Senate bets to push for increase in minimum wage, pensions if elected


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Colmenares and Labog, Makabayan’s Senate bets, presented Thursday the leftist coalition’s seven-point platform...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't pandemic approval rating down by 30% in September &mdash; OCTA poll
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't pandemic approval rating down by 30% in September — OCTA poll


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The results made public on Thursday showed 50% of 1,200 adult respondents saying they were still approved of the Duterte administration's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with