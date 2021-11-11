Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago days before substitution deadline

MANILA, Philippines — With the deadline to switch presidential candidates just days away, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has tendered her resignation from Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the party she founded in 2018 in support of her father's government.

This was confirmed by HNP Secretary-General Anthony Del Rosario in a text message to reporters Thursday afternoon.

"It is with profound sadness that I hereby tender my resignation from our beloved party. My support will always be with you and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me," Duterte-Carpio is quoted as saying in her resignation letter.

This also comes just days after Duterte-Carpio withdrew her candidacy for reelection as Davao City mayor on November 9, fuelling speculation that she will run for a national post.

Just a day before on Wednesday, Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said that Duterte cannot run for a national position under her regional party.

“Not as HNP, because that is not the political party of the person that she, whoever it is, would be representing... And why is that? Because HNP is a regional party, which means they are unable to file national candidates," he said.

“If she is going to substitute, then she will have to join a political party that already has a candidate for whatever position she wants to substitute."

Earlier in October, the presidential daughter reportedly met with Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, standard-bearer of the ruling PDP-Laban, who later admitted that he tried to convince her to take his place as the party's presidential candidate.

"While we are saddened by her resignation, we however wish her all the best in her future plans. Godspeed po Mayor Sara. In our hearts, you will always be our Chairperson," Del Rosario said in his statement.

The window for changing candidates closes on November 15.

President Rodrigo Duterte's own candidacy in 2015 came after saying for months that he had no intention to run for president. He said then that he would retire from politics at the end of his term as mayor of Davao City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.