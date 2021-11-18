

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
CHR urges lawmakers to expedite passage of inclusive education bill
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 8:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CHR urges lawmakers to expedite passage of inclusive education bill
Students of the Araullo High School in Ermita, Manila attend their first class during the opening of the new school year on June 3, 2019
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File photo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Thursday called on Congress to expedite the passage of a bill seeking to ensure equal opportunities for learners with special needs. 



The Instituting Services for Learners with Disabilities Bil passed final reading in both the Senate and the House of Representatives and is currently in the hands of a bicameral conference committee tasked with reconciling disagreeing provisions. 





If passed into law, it would mandate the establishment of inclusive learning resource centers in every school district, additional inclusive education training for teachers, and the creation of learning materials fit for learners with disabilities.



READ: Advocacy, civil society groups laud education bill for learners with disabilities



"With only a few provisions to reconcile, we hope that the Bicameral Conference Committee will soon conclude the deliberations for the bill to be passed before Congress adjourns," CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said. The upper chamber is currently absorbed with its work on the 2022 budget.



But De Guia stressed the urgency of the matter, noting that most of the 5.5 million learners with disabilities in the country have limited access to public education, citing Department of Education figures. 



"The educational situation of Learners with Disabilities has been compounded by the challenges posed by the pandemic," she said. "They are counting on the Inclusive Education Bill to be able to keep up with the new landscape of education as we gradually move to the new normal." 



"More importantly, the said bill will enable Learners with Disabilities to develop their full potential and gain equal access to opportunities so they will not be left behind in these fast-changing times," she added. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

