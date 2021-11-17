

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Sara Duterte is new Lakas-CMD chair; PDP-Laban stands by Go
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 6:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sara Duterte is new Lakas-CMD chair; PDP-Laban stands by Go
This screengrab shows Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio addressing her supporters
Mayor Inday Sara Duterte Facebook page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The administration PDP-Laban party said Wednesday it respects the decision of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run alongside presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.



Duterte-Carpio, who joined Lakas-CMD this month as she prepared for her vice-presiential run, is now chair of the party. She said Wednesday that she "[looks] forward to waging a successful campaign for Uniteam BBM-Sara, with the invaluable support of our fellow Filipinos."





Melvin Matibag, the secretary general of the Alfonso Cusi-led faction of PDP-Laban said the party respects Duterte-Carpio's decision but the party "has its alliance with [Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan] among others." 



Marcos, son and namesake of the ousted dictator, confirmed late Tuesday that he and Duterte-Carpio will be running as a tandem in the 2022 elections.



Marcos is running under Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, while Duterte-Carpio is with Lakas-CMD party.



Hours before the announcement, Duterte-Carpio said she sought an alliance with PDP-Laban for a slate with Marcos but the ruling party refused.



The Cusi-led faction of PDP is supporting the presidential bid of Senator Bong Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s longtime aide.



"Our alliances are strong and our leaders’ and members’ discipline, spirit, and morale are high. We are in unison with the party’s direction and we stand strongly behind the candidacy of Senator Bong Go for president and President Rodrigo Duterte for senator," Matibag said.



PDP-Laban did not mention any vice-presidential bet.



PRP 'adopts' Duterte-Carpio



The People’s Reform Party (PRP), the political party founded by late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, has also adopted Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential candidate in next year’s polls.



The resolution of PRP was signed by the party’s executive committee Tuesday and was released Wednesday.



PRP is endorsing the senatorial bids of former defense secretary and defeated 2010 presidential candidate Gibo Teodoro and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from News5/Marianne Enriquez


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"But I just want to make it clear - no name is slandered or defiled, no one is abused, no one is aggrieved, fought, made to...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Think tank: Dutertes likely to win in 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Think tank: Dutertes likely to win in 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, are likely to win their respective vice-presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has begun a limited return to classrooms. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person learning.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte endorses Bong Go-Sara Duterte tandem at dinner for House lawmakers                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte endorses Bong Go-Sara Duterte tandem at dinner for House lawmakers


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte endorsed his long-time aide turned senator, Bong Go, and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 IATF OKs limited face-to-face classes in universities below Alert Level 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF OKs limited face-to-face classes in universities below Alert Level 3


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Limited face-to-face classes are now allowed, provided indoor venue capacity is set at 50%. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator flags P8.5-B in unliquidated Army funds with PITC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator flags P8.5-B in unliquidated Army funds with PITC


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least P8.52 billion in Philippine Army funds remain unliquidated or unaccounted for with the Philippine International...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The petitioners represented by lawyers Howard Calleja and Jake Rey Fajardo warned that allowing Marcos Jr. to run "might...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Health workers can choose brand of COVID-19 booster jab — DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Health workers can choose brand of COVID-19 booster jab — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health workers can receive a booster shot six months after getting their second dose. If they got the single-shot Janssen,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Fact check: No, Pacquiao did not withdraw candidacy after meeting with Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: No, Pacquiao did not withdraw candidacy after meeting with Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It wasn't a political meeting but provided us an opportunity to talk about our shared vision...my decision to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines gets 3.53 million more procured Sinovac doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 3.53 million more procured Sinovac doses


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
This latest shipment brought the number of Sinovac doses in the Philippines to 54.03 million, per a Philstar.com monitor...

                                                         


      

         

            
