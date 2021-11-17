Sara Duterte is new Lakas-CMD chair; PDP-Laban stands by Go

MANILA, Philippines — The administration PDP-Laban party said Wednesday it respects the decision of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run alongside presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Duterte-Carpio, who joined Lakas-CMD this month as she prepared for her vice-presiential run, is now chair of the party. She said Wednesday that she "[looks] forward to waging a successful campaign for Uniteam BBM-Sara, with the invaluable support of our fellow Filipinos."

Melvin Matibag, the secretary general of the Alfonso Cusi-led faction of PDP-Laban said the party respects Duterte-Carpio's decision but the party "has its alliance with [Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan] among others."

Marcos, son and namesake of the ousted dictator, confirmed late Tuesday that he and Duterte-Carpio will be running as a tandem in the 2022 elections.

Marcos is running under Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, while Duterte-Carpio is with Lakas-CMD party.

Hours before the announcement, Duterte-Carpio said she sought an alliance with PDP-Laban for a slate with Marcos but the ruling party refused.

The Cusi-led faction of PDP is supporting the presidential bid of Senator Bong Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s longtime aide.

"Our alliances are strong and our leaders’ and members’ discipline, spirit, and morale are high. We are in unison with the party’s direction and we stand strongly behind the candidacy of Senator Bong Go for president and President Rodrigo Duterte for senator," Matibag said.

PDP-Laban did not mention any vice-presidential bet.

PRP 'adopts' Duterte-Carpio

The People’s Reform Party (PRP), the political party founded by late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, has also adopted Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential candidate in next year’s polls.

The resolution of PRP was signed by the party’s executive committee Tuesday and was released Wednesday.

PRP is endorsing the senatorial bids of former defense secretary and defeated 2010 presidential candidate Gibo Teodoro and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from News5/Marianne Enriquez