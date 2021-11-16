

































































 




   







   















Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 9:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio meets with presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos in Cebu in this file photo.
The Freeman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday said she had sought an alliance with the administration PDP-Laban party for a slate with presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. but that the party refused.



PDP-Laban is fielding Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go for president through an allied party. President Rodrigo Duterte, the Davao City mayor's father, is backing Go, his longtime aide. 





"Ang aking partido ay nakipag-alyansa at humingi ng suporta para kay Bongbong Marcos at para sa akin matapos kong tanggapin ang inyong hamon at panawagan," she said. "Tinanggihan ito ng PDP at naiintindihan natin ito (PDP rejected it, and I understand that). 






Duterte-Carpio is the standard-bearer of the Lakas-CMD party while Marcos is the presidential candidate of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. PFP issued a resolution over the weekend "adopting" Duterte-Carpio as vice-presidential candidate.



"Pero gusto ko lamang na linawin — walang pangalan na sinisira o dinudungisan, walang sinasagasaan, walang inaagrabyado, inaaway, pinapaiyak o inaapi," she said.



(But I just want to make it clear — no name is slandered or defiled, no one is abused, no one is aggrieved, fought, made to cry or oppressed)



President Duterte said over the weekend that Go cried when he learned that Duterte-Carpio would be running against him for the vice-presidency. 



Go has since withdrawn his candidacy for vice president under the PDP-Laban and filed to run instead as Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan's presidential candidate. PDP-Laban shortly after said that it had formed an alliance with PDDS, which is also backing the president's bid for a Senate seat.



"Sa muli, nananawagan ako ng pagkakaisa. Ang layunin natin ay hindi lamang ituloy ang mga magagandang nasimulan ni Pangulong Duterte kundi ang mas pagbutihin at mas palawigin pa ang mga ito," Duterte-Carpio said. 



(Again, I call for unity. Our goal is not only to continue the good started by President Duterte but also to improve and extend them even more.)



Marcos' campaign said earlier Tuesday that he is "no longer aligned" with the administration, reversing a statement the former senator made just a month prior. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

