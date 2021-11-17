Philippines gets 3.53 million more procured Sinovac doses
MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration on Wednesday received 3,530,400 new doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine as part of its procured supply.
Flagship carrier Philippine Airlines carrying the additional jabs landed at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Parañaque early morning of November 17.
Sinovac comprises majority of the country's stockpile of vaccines for the efforts that began in March.
This latest shipment brought the number of Sinovac doses in the Philippines to 54.03 million, per a Philstar.com monitoring.
Of that, 51.13 million were procured by the national government, two million were donated by Beijing, while 500,000 were purchased by local goverrnments and 400,000 by the private sector.
The arrival of new Sinovac doses came as the country begins administering booster shots to health workers.
The Chinese-developed jab is among the Food and Drug Administration cleared for emergency use for booster doses.
Other vaccine brands cleared for booster are Pfizer and Moderna.
Eight months into inoculation efforts, there are now 32.21 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19 according to official data.
That figure is out of the targeted 77.13 million by the government this year to meet population protection.
Some 39.46 million have received an initial shot, with 71.68 million vaccine doses administered in total. — Christian Deiparine
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.
The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.
To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.
The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.
HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
