

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Senator urges regular COVID-19 testing for teachers as face-to-face classes resume
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 8:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Senator urges regular COVID-19 testing for teachers as face-to-face classes resume
Photo shows students at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate finally returning to their classroom after the pandemic disrupted physical learning in the Philippines in 2020.
Release / Department of Education
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chair of the Senate basic education committee on Tuesday called on the government to finance regular COVID-19 tests for teachers as some schools resume in-person classes.



Reelectionist Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian in a statement flagged reports that schools in Zambales postponed the resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday after some teachers tested positive for the coronavirus.





"We should also consider the regular COVID-19 testing of teachers," he said in Filipino, adding that teachers' vaccination ought to be monitored carefully as well. "To minimize risks, we need to test." 



"So we should fund the testing of teachers and if anyone is positive, there should be support ready for them." 



Gatchalian went on to urge the Department of Education to work with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to create a special lane that to ensure the immediate provision of financial aid for teachers who contract the virus. 



Currently, teachers have to shoulder their own COVID-19 expenses, which are then reimbursed by the state insurer.



'More funding needed to maintain minimum health standards' 



Gatchalian further stressed that DepEd should allocate more of its proposed P630.8-billion budget for 2022 for the maintenance of minimum health standards. 



"What we need is support. We need to extend that support to schools through funding so that they can buy more equipment and keep cleaning up the environment," he said.



"Cleaning, buying soaps, and making are important in health protocols. of other facilities." 



Filipino students in some 100 public schools returned to classrooms on Monday for in-person learning, the first time in almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic began. 



Students from 20 private schools will be able to resume face-to-face learning on November 22. — with a report from Christian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
But a question lingers: Are we truly out of the woods or is this just the calm before yet another storm of infections?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos 'no longer aligned' with admin but hopeful for alliance with Sara Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos 'no longer aligned' with admin but hopeful for alliance with Sara Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I think it’s not accurate to say that we have aligned or aligning with the administration because obviously, the administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court Ad Midas Marquez is newest SC associate justice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court Ad Midas Marquez is newest SC associate justice


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After years of applying to the Supreme Court bench, Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez is the newest associate justice...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has begun a limited return to classrooms. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person learning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Face shield wearing now optional in Metro Manila rail lines &mdash; operators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Face shield wearing now optional in Metro Manila rail lines — operators


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Today, the MRT-3 management will begin implementing the voluntary wearing of the face shield on its passengers, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"But I just want to make it clear - no name is slandered or defiled, no one is abused, no one is aggrieved, fought, made to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ilocos police to seek reconsideration of junked drug raps vs Julian Ongpin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ilocos police to seek reconsideration of junked drug raps vs Julian Ongpin


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The recovery of drug evidence, 12.6 grams [of] cocaine was just incidental and to emphasize [that] the police response was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Romualdez eyes Duterte inclusion in Lakas-CMD Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romualdez eyes Duterte inclusion in Lakas-CMD Senate slate


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats president and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said he is eyeing to include President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urges LGUs to consider restricting entry of minors in malls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urges LGUs to consider restricting entry of minors in malls


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged local governments to consider restricting the entry of minors in malls, saying children...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte's Senate bid unrelated to ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte's Senate bid unrelated to ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"He wants to continue his service to the people. Since his term as president is ending, he believes in his heart that he can...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with