Senator urges regular COVID-19 testing for teachers as face-to-face classes resume

Photo shows students at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate finally returning to their classroom after the pandemic disrupted physical learning in the Philippines in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The chair of the Senate basic education committee on Tuesday called on the government to finance regular COVID-19 tests for teachers as some schools resume in-person classes.

Reelectionist Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian in a statement flagged reports that schools in Zambales postponed the resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday after some teachers tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We should also consider the regular COVID-19 testing of teachers," he said in Filipino, adding that teachers' vaccination ought to be monitored carefully as well. "To minimize risks, we need to test."

"So we should fund the testing of teachers and if anyone is positive, there should be support ready for them."

Gatchalian went on to urge the Department of Education to work with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to create a special lane that to ensure the immediate provision of financial aid for teachers who contract the virus.

Currently, teachers have to shoulder their own COVID-19 expenses, which are then reimbursed by the state insurer.

'More funding needed to maintain minimum health standards'

Gatchalian further stressed that DepEd should allocate more of its proposed P630.8-billion budget for 2022 for the maintenance of minimum health standards.

"What we need is support. We need to extend that support to schools through funding so that they can buy more equipment and keep cleaning up the environment," he said.

"Cleaning, buying soaps, and making are important in health protocols. of other facilities."

Filipino students in some 100 public schools returned to classrooms on Monday for in-person learning, the first time in almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Students from 20 private schools will be able to resume face-to-face learning on November 22. — with a report from Christian Deiparine