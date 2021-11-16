

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte urges LGUs to consider restricting entry of minors in malls
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 5:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte urges LGUs to consider restricting entry of minors in malls
Shoppers take a selfie with a man in Santa Claus costume on November 8. 
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged local governments to consider restricting the entry of minors in malls, saying children do not have enough protection against COVID-19.



During a pre-recorded public address on Monday, Duterte cited a report about a two-year-old child who caught the virus after visiting a mall.



"I know you parents want to bring your children out after staying for so long inside your home due to lockdowns. But think of your small children who are not yet vaccinated. Do not expose them to the virus... They have no defense mechanism in their system or body for COVID-19, unlike those who are already vaccinated," the president said.



"On this note, I am calling all local government units to consider passing ordinances for age restriction among minors who can be allowed to go to the malls," he added.



Metro Manila will be under Alert Level 2, the second most lenient risk classification, until the end of the month as COVID-19 infections in the capital region drop. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has said the status allows children to go to malls but local governments may still implement additional measures to contain the virus. Minors should also be accompanied by their parents or any guardian.



Acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles noted that the fourth phase of the national action plan against COVID-19 gives local governments wider discretion on addressing COVID-19 in their jurisdictions.



"We have to balance the economy and health protocols and we need to do it so the recovery of our economy will continue while keeping the citizenry healthy," Nograles said at a press briefing.



"So the appeal of President Duterte is for LGUs (local government units) to consider passing ordinances. So it will depend on the place, the situation, and circumstances in their area. They have to determine what is good for their local jurisdictions based on science and the advice of the health experts whether in the national or in the local (level)," he added.



Duterte urged parents and guardians of unvaccinated minors to be mindful of the risk posed by COVID-19.



"Certainly, we cannot allow those below 12 years old or those getting or still unvaccinated to be exposed to the risk of getting COVID-19 in public places... Part of caring for them is thinking about their safety. I hope no one among our children will get COVID-19," he added.



Duterte also reminded the public to continue observing health protocols to avoid a surge in infections.



"It’s up (to) us really to just take care so that it (number of COVID-19 infections) won't increase again...You will have to obey what the government (tells) you to do because it is for the good of the country and for you," the president said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE?: Are we at the end of the pandemic?


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
But a question lingers: Are we truly out of the woods or is this just the calm before yet another storm of infections?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines OKs booster shots for health workers starting Nov. 17
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines OKs booster shots for health workers starting Nov. 17


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The agency's pronouncement came as it said the Food and Drug Administration had issued an emergency use authorization for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court Ad Midas Marquez is newest SC associate justice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court Ad Midas Marquez is newest SC associate justice


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
After years of applying to the Supreme Court bench, Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez is the newest associate justice...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Face shield wearing now optional in Metro Manila rail lines &mdash; operators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Face shield wearing now optional in Metro Manila rail lines — operators


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Today, the MRT-3 management will begin implementing the voluntary wearing of the face shield on its passengers, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Server overload, late remittances delayed confirmation emails for passport appointments &mdash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Server overload, late remittances delayed confirmation emails for passport appointments — DFA


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The delay in the transmission of confirmation emails is likely caused by the overloading of servers, compounded by the late...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ilocos police to seek reconsideration of junked drug raps vs Julian Ongpin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ilocos police to seek reconsideration of junked drug raps vs Julian Ongpin


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The recovery of drug evidence, 12.6 grams [of] cocaine was just incidental and to emphasize [that] the police response was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Romualdez eyes Duterte inclusion in Lakas-CMD Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romualdez eyes Duterte inclusion in Lakas-CMD Senate slate


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats president and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said he is eyeing to include President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos 'no longer aligned' with admin but hopeful for alliance with Sara Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos 'no longer aligned' with admin but hopeful for alliance with Sara Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"I think it’s not accurate to say that we have aligned or aligning with the administration because obviously, the administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte's Senate bid unrelated to ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte's Senate bid unrelated to ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"He wants to continue his service to the people. Since his term as president is ending, he believes in his heart that he can...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto: Candidate Duterte should disclose SALN, take voluntary drug test along with other bets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto: Candidate Duterte should disclose SALN, take voluntary drug test along with other bets


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senate President Vicente Sotto III, a vice presidential candidate, on Tuesday said President Rodrigo Duterte reveal his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with