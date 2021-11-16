Duterte urges LGUs to consider restricting entry of minors in malls

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged local governments to consider restricting the entry of minors in malls, saying children do not have enough protection against COVID-19.

During a pre-recorded public address on Monday, Duterte cited a report about a two-year-old child who caught the virus after visiting a mall.

"I know you parents want to bring your children out after staying for so long inside your home due to lockdowns. But think of your small children who are not yet vaccinated. Do not expose them to the virus... They have no defense mechanism in their system or body for COVID-19, unlike those who are already vaccinated," the president said.

"On this note, I am calling all local government units to consider passing ordinances for age restriction among minors who can be allowed to go to the malls," he added.

Metro Manila will be under Alert Level 2, the second most lenient risk classification, until the end of the month as COVID-19 infections in the capital region drop. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has said the status allows children to go to malls but local governments may still implement additional measures to contain the virus. Minors should also be accompanied by their parents or any guardian.

Acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles noted that the fourth phase of the national action plan against COVID-19 gives local governments wider discretion on addressing COVID-19 in their jurisdictions.

"We have to balance the economy and health protocols and we need to do it so the recovery of our economy will continue while keeping the citizenry healthy," Nograles said at a press briefing.

"So the appeal of President Duterte is for LGUs (local government units) to consider passing ordinances. So it will depend on the place, the situation, and circumstances in their area. They have to determine what is good for their local jurisdictions based on science and the advice of the health experts whether in the national or in the local (level)," he added.

Duterte urged parents and guardians of unvaccinated minors to be mindful of the risk posed by COVID-19.

"Certainly, we cannot allow those below 12 years old or those getting or still unvaccinated to be exposed to the risk of getting COVID-19 in public places... Part of caring for them is thinking about their safety. I hope no one among our children will get COVID-19," he added.

Duterte also reminded the public to continue observing health protocols to avoid a surge in infections.

"It’s up (to) us really to just take care so that it (number of COVID-19 infections) won't increase again...You will have to obey what the government (tells) you to do because it is for the good of the country and for you," the president said.