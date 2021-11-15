DOH: Plastic barriers OK in schools but other precautions also needed

Photo shows a student and teacher at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate with select schools returning to physical classes after the pandemic disrupted in-person learning in the Philippines in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has retained the use of plastic barriers in classrooms as select public schools returned to in-person learning on Monday.

Pilot sites for physical classes had to be retrofitted following guidelines from DOH and the Department of Education. This included putting up plastic barriers around students, which raised questions since the government no longer requires plastic barriers in jeepneys.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire told a weekly briefing that the use of plastic barriers in jeepneys was discontinued because they were shown to be ineffective. She said passengers sometimes moved the barriers and the plastic sheets sometimes hit them in the face.

"We saw some schools with acrylic barriers and I think it will be more appropriate," Vergeire said in Filipino. "But we also understand that with limited resources, not all schools can have this.

The health official added the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 transmission in classrooms ensuring proper ventilation, along with keeping seating capacity at a minimum.

In the approved guidelines, classroom sizes were trimmed down, as were the number of hours that students can stay in school. Group work is also prohibited.

Schools are required to have handwashing stations, contact-tracing procedures, and contigency plans in case of reported infections.

"With or without the plastic barriers, as long as we can comply with the physical distancing," Vergeire said, "adequate ventilation and symptomatic screening across the different schoolchildren, teaching and non-teaching personnel, we can ensure children's safety."

Health and education officials have both said COVID-19 testing is not recommended for those participating in the two-month pilot study.

DOH in September said those exhibiting symptoms for the virus would instead be sent to isolation and treatment facilities.

Last week, organizations within the education sector pressed the government for weekly COVID-19 antigen tests, among others, to "build confidence" in resuming physical classes. — Christian Deiparine