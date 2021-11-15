

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH: Plastic barriers OK in schools but other precautions also needed
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 3:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH: Plastic barriers OK in schools but other precautions also needed
Photo shows a student and teacher at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate with select schools returning to physical classes after the pandemic disrupted in-person learning in the Philippines in 2020.
Release / Department of Education
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has retained the use of plastic barriers in classrooms as select public schools returned to in-person learning on Monday. 



Pilot sites for physical classes had to be retrofitted following guidelines from DOH and the Department of Education. This included putting up plastic barriers around students, which raised questions since the government no longer requires plastic barriers in jeepneys. 





Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire told a weekly briefing that the use of plastic barriers in jeepneys was discontinued because they were shown to be ineffective. She said passengers sometimes moved the barriers and the plastic sheets sometimes hit them in the face.



"We saw some schools with acrylic barriers and I think it will be more appropriate," Vergeire said in Filipino. "But we also understand that with limited resources, not all schools can have this.



The health official added the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 transmission in classrooms ensuring proper ventilation, along with keeping seating capacity at a minimum. 



In the approved guidelines, classroom sizes were trimmed down, as were the number of hours that students can stay in school. Group work is also prohibited.



Schools are required to have handwashing stations, contact-tracing procedures, and contigency plans in case of reported infections.



"With or without the plastic barriers, as long as we can comply with the physical distancing," Vergeire said, "adequate ventilation and symptomatic screening across the different schoolchildren, teaching and non-teaching personnel, we can ensure children's safety."



Health and education officials have both said COVID-19 testing is not recommended for those participating in the two-month pilot study. 



DOH in September said those exhibiting symptoms for the virus would instead be sent to isolation and treatment facilities. 



Last week, organizations within the education sector pressed the government for weekly COVID-19 antigen tests, among others, to "build confidence" in resuming physical classes. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LRTA administrator Berroya passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LRTA administrator Berroya passes away


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Light Rail Transport Authority administrator, retired Police Director General Reynaldo Berroya has passed away, Transport...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Bong was crying. I said, 'Do not cry. Why cry? The position of president is open. You run. Why cry just because my daughter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo with a 68.4 voter preference, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (59.9 percent) and Sorsogon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte distances VP run from changes in PDP-Laban's plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte distances VP run from changes in PDP-Laban's plans


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The problems of PDP are their own," Mayor Duterte-Carpio said Sunday, adding these are issues that the members of the party...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vax card fee deal &lsquo;patently illegal&rsquo; &ndash; lawmaker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vax card fee deal ‘patently illegal’ – lawmaker


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hundreds of millions of pesos in fees for vaccination cards might have been collected by a remittance firm with a “patently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno promises support to local and IP communities on reforestation, conservation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno promises support to local and IP communities on reforestation, conservation


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“Here in Mindoro province, the Mangyans and other indigenous people in the province have a big role to play in guarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Red-tagging ex-general Parlade wants to join presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Red-tagging ex-general Parlade wants to join presidential race


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Controversial retired military officer Antonio Parlade Jr. says he is joining the presidential race.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED: Nursing, medical students to serve as vaccinators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED: Nursing, medical students to serve as vaccinators


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Post-graduate and undergraduate interns, clinical clerks, graduating medical students and nursing graduates can now serve...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;ICC should allow Philippines panel to finish review&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘ICC should allow Philippines panel to finish review’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ inter-agency review panel should be allowed to finish its review of cases involving suspects killed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New AFP chief to commanders: End insurgency by June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New AFP chief to commanders: End insurgency by June


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Andres Centino has directed AFP commanders to complete the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with