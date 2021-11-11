

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Makabayan Senate bets to push for increase in minimum wage, pensions if elected
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 2:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Makabayan Senate bets to push for increase in minimum wage, pensions if elected
Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares and Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Bong Labog speak at a press conference where they unveiled their seven-point platform for the 2022 elections.
Makabayan
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Changing the government’s response to COVID-19, hiking wages nationwide, ending contractualization and investigating corruption allegations against President Rodrigo Duterte are some of the policies that Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares and Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Bong Labog will pursue should they get elected as senators.



Colmenares and Labog, Makabayan’s Senate bets, presented Thursday the leftist coalition’s seven-point platform for next year’s elections, which include demands that they have long been calling for like mass COVID-19 testing, improved contact tracing and more aid for the poor.





Other programs that address the pandemic top Colmenares and Labog’s agenda, including ensuring benefits for healthcare workers, safely reopening schools and resuming public transportation.



The two senatorial candidates want to hike the minimum wage to P750 nationwide and the social pension to P1,500, and implement the second P1,000 increase to the Social Security System pension.



They also want to implement more “progressive” taxes like a wealth tax, while simultaneously cutting government spending on defense, intelligence and discretionary funds of the president and of Congress.



Also included on the platform is the repeal of the anti-terrorism law, which is being contested before the Supreme Court for supposedly being unconstitutional.



They also want to hold accountable Duterte and all others involved in extrajudicial killings and other alleged human rights violations. They want to pass a law recognizing and giving reparations to victims of these supposed abuses.



Other laws that Colmenares and Labog want passed include a general, unconditional and omnibus amnesty for political prisoners, a new franchise for ABS-CBN, and the prohibition of discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression (SOGIE).



They also want to pass reforms to the country’s electoral system, including banning political dynasties and amending the party-list law.



Makabayan’s Senate bets also want peace talks between the government and communist rebels to resume after these broke down in 2017 following accusations from both sides that they violated the terms of the ceasefire.



They are also pushing for an independent foreign policy and the revocation of "unequal" defense and economic treaties.



Colmenares recognized that it could be difficult for them to enact these platform items, considering that they have usually been in the minority in Congress.



But he and Labog said they are banking on the mass movement to turn their vision into reality.



"One of our sure investments is the wide mass movement if people who can urge other politicians to support pro-people and pro-Filipino laws being pushed in the lower house and the Senate," Labog said in Filipino.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      ELMER LABOG
                                                      MAKABAYAN
                                                      NERI COLMENARES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carlos named new PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carlos named new PNP chief


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed a former national police spokesman as the next chief of the country’s 200,000-strong...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte &lsquo;moving towards presidency,&rsquo; ally says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte ‘moving towards presidency,’ ally says


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A close ally of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said she is “moving towards the presidency” after she withdrew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko says unbothered by Sara Duterte's withdrawal from Davao mayoral race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko says unbothered by Sara Duterte's withdrawal from Davao mayoral race


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I don’t care about what they want to do with their politics. We're not involved with the group, and we are not part...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 77% say vapes pose serious threat to users &ndash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
77% say vapes pose serious threat to users – survey


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eight out of 10 Filipinos believe that e-cigarettes or vapes pose serious threat to the health of users, a survey conducted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8 business groups seek Malampaya deal probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8 business groups seek Malampaya deal probe


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eight business organizations yesterday called on the government to pursue the probe into the sale of shares in the Malampaya...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNP to conduct nighttime patrols 'to ensure caroler security' during holiday season
                              


                              

                                 November 11, 2021 - 3:20pm                              


                                                            
"I have instructed our police to start conducting night patrols for the safety of the perpetrators and also to make sure they follow health protocols."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This isn't being reported by the yellow media. If they're jealous, their eyes are closed. Lugaw, any last words?" the caption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration warns of fake agents harassing foreign nationals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration warns of fake agents harassing foreign nationals


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration has warned foreign nationals in the country of individuals posing as personnel of the agency to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec: Admin process on plea vs Marcos' COC may take 2-3 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec: Admin process on plea vs Marcos' COC may take 2-3 weeks


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The administrative proceedings on the petition seeking the cancellation of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives 866,970 procured Pfizer doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives 866,970 procured Pfizer doses


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
This shipment brought the Philippines' total supply of Pfizer to 32.98 million doses, according to a regular monitoring by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with