




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Makabayan backs Bayan Muna's Colmenares, KMU's Labog for Senate
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 26, 2021 | 7:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Makabayan backs Bayan Muna's Colmenares, KMU's Labog for Senate
This photo taken July 6, 2020 shows the members of the Makabayan bloc at the Supreme Court, where they filed a legal challenge against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. 
Makabayan bloc / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc of progressive party-lists is endorsing two candidates for senator so far: Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares and Kilusang Mayo Uno chair Bong Labog.



Colmenares, a rights lawyer and former Bayan Muna representative at the House, said last week that he would run for a Senate seat "if only to deliver the sharpest message of critique to the candidate of President [Rodrigo] Duterte."





Colmenares is also chair of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers and argued against the Anti-Terror Act at the Supreme Court earlier this year.



He ran for the Senate in 2019 and got 4.6 million votes.



In an interview on ANC's "Rundown" last Thursday, he said he will try to win the president's supporters over during the campaign.



"We have to deliver that message to explain to people that Duterte was the not messiah he pretended to be," he said, adding that the president made campaign promises "but refuses to deliver them."



Vilification, harassment of labor leaders



Labog, who was nominated for senator by Anakpawis party-list, was first elected chair of labor group KMU in 2004 and had been in various leadership positions within the union before that.



He was among the labor leaders who urged the National Bureau of Investigation in July to investigate the online red-tagging of labor organizers.



KMU officers told the NBI then that social media posts labeling them as terrorists "undermine our organization's integrity and grossly violate our rights to organize workers, form unions, and the people's freedom of association guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution and provided in international conventions."



Earlier, Facebook found links between the Philippine military and police and a network of accounts that it took down for violating the platform's rules on coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity. The social networking site said the network it took down regularly posted content in Filipino about criticism of communism and youth activists and opposition, among other things. 



In March, Labog asked the Commission on Human Rights to extend protection to labor unionists, saying they are vulnerable to vilification and red-tagging, which can be followed by surveillance, and arrests or killings.



The following month, as groups prepared to hold Labor Day rallies despite the long-standing COVID-19 lockdown, Labog said that they could not forgo pressing the government for better services and support to the marginalized.



"Esensyal ang makibaka," Labog said then. "Kung gaano kahalaga ang pagkain, ang serbisyong medikal at iba pa, ganoon rin ang pangangailangang lumaban para sa nararapat."



(To fight is essential … The need to fight for what is right is just as important as food, medical services, and more.)



Labor groups fielded five candidates under the Labor Win alliance in the 2019 polls. The alliance was billed then as a "third pole to the tyrannical Duterte regime and the ‘yellow’ elite opposition." 



RELATED: Who is the Labor Win Alliance



Makabayan party-lists pick nominees



Bayan Muna, which has three seats at the House of Representatives, has also named its nominees for the upcoming polls.



Teddy Casiño, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan spokesperson and a past Bayan Muna representative, is the party-list's first nominee while incumbent Rep. Ferdinand Gaite is second nominee.



Amirah Lidasan, former president of the National Union of Students of the Philippines and now secretary-general of the Moro Christian Peoples Alliance, is the third nominee.



Party-lists can get a maximum of three seats at the House.



ACT-Teachers, which has one seat at the House, named Rep. France Castro, former Rep. Antonio Tinio, and professor and activist Dr. David Michael San Juan as its top 3 nominees.



Anakpawis party-list's first nominee is Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, who is Anakpawis national chair.



Gabriela Women's Party Secretary General Lana Linaban and labor organizer and leader Francisco Mariazeta III are second and third nominees, according to Makabayan's announcement on social media.



The top three nominees of Gabriela, which has just one seat at the House, are Rep. Arlene Brosas, environmentalist and health advocate Dr. Jean Lindo, and consumer rights advocate Lucy Francisco.



Kabataan party-list, which has one seat at the House, has named Raoul Manuel — its president and former president of the National Union of Students of the Philippines — its first nominee. The party-list's second and third nominees are Angelica Galimba of Youth Act Now Against Tyranny and Jandeil Roperos of NUSP.



The Makabayan party-lists have long been accused by government and military officials of being "fronts" for communist rebels, an allegation that the groups have repeatedly rejected. 



Membership or support for an activist group is not the same as being a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines or of the New People's Army. Holding left-leaning views is also not a crime under Philippine laws.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      MAKABAYAN BLOC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila seen easing to Alert Level 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila seen easing to Alert Level 3


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid reports of a declining COVID-19 reproduction rate, Metro Manila may be placed under a less-stringent alert level from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jonson mother to Ongpin: Shed light on death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jonson mother to Ongpin: Shed light on death


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The mother of the late visual artist Bree Jonson yesterday appealed to her daughter’s last known companion, Julian Ongpin,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo denies presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo denies presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her VP


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday denied an online post claiming that a presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medical board topnotcher ready to join fight vs COVID-19 in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medical board topnotcher ready to join fight vs COVID-19 in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two aspiring doctors shared the top spot in the country’s second Physician Licensure Examination for 2021, administered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House grants 25-year franchise to Atong Ang&rsquo;s e-sabong firm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House grants 25-year franchise to Atong Ang’s e-sabong firm


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives has passed a measure granting franchise to online cockfighting or “e-sabong” firm...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 labs without data


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: No need to use military 'scare tactic' for every policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: No need to use military 'scare tactic' for every policy


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The military is needed to protect us. I just don't know why the tone is as if the military is constantly being used...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNPA told to review protocols after cadet dies from punches
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNPA told to review protocols after cadet dies from punches


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eleazar said the directive was made "to further strengthen the moral foundation of our cadets in the PNPA."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate panel can't contact Pharmally exec who testified on face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate panel can't contact Pharmally exec who testified on face shields


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Pharmally Pharmaceutical official Krizle Mago can no longer be contacted by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee," Gordon tweeted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: DILG claims 'over 42,000 PDLs' now jabbed but figures say otherwise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: DILG claims 'over 42,000 PDLs' now jabbed but figures say otherwise


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"All in all, 14,542 PDLs already have complete doses and have full protection against COVID-19 and the vaccination program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with