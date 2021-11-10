Dionardo Carlos is next PNP chief, Palace confirms

Photo dated May 2020 shows Police Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos accepting an appointment as incoming director of the PNP's Directorate for Police Community Relations by then-PNP chief Archie Gamboa.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:29 p.m.) — Police Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos is the next chief of the Philippine National Police appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte, the Palace announced Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya in separate messages to reporters Thursday afternoon.

Duterte's decision comes with Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar set to retire on Saturday, November 13, when he turns 56 — the mandatory retirement age in the PNP.

Carlos served as the chief of the PNP's Directorial Staff, a position similar to a chief operations officer.

A member of the PMA "Maringal" Class of 1988, Carlos formerly served as PNP director for Integrated Police Operations in Visayas and in Southern Luzon.

His career thus far has also seen separate tenures as commander of the Highway Patrol Group, head of the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management, and head of the Directorate for Police Community Relations.

"The president has high standards for the PNP chief. You can see for yourselves how PNP chief Eleazar has served," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday when asked about Duterte's next pick.

"He needs to have integrity, has proven that he has the capability to enforce the law, especially in the upcoming election."

Carlos will be the seventh PNP chief to be appointed by Duterte when he is sworn in.

Duterte lays out agenda for PNP chief

Local Government Eduardo Año said that the president's decision was guided by "cautious consideration of a candidate’s seniority, merit, track record, and service reputation."

"We expect the new PNP chief to hit the ground running and intensify efforts to counter illegal drugs, fight criminality, and end the communist armed conflict in the country," he said in a statement sent to reporters.

"We expect that he will set the highest standards for himself and the rest of the PNP organization on their performance and discipline specially on the goal of cleansing the police organization, leaving no room for scalawags."

Eleazar supported the appointment and urged PNP personnel to "rally behind the leadership" of Carlos, his fourth in command.

“General Carlos possesses all qualifications for the position, and President Duterte found him tailor-fit for the criteria he wants for the Chief, PNP,” he said.

"Gen. Carlos has this position cut out for him based on his seniority, track record and professional competence."

New senior officials named

Earlier Thursday, Eleazar named three more senior police officials to key positions in the PNP.

Effective November 10, Police Brig. Gen. Oliver Enmodias, will head the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group.

He replaces Police Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo, who was designated Regional Director of Police Regional Office 6 in Western Visayas in the place of Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda who retired Thursday.

Enmodias was former second-in-command of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group as Deputy Director for Administration.

Police Col. Leumar Abugan is elevated to the second highest post in CIDG as Acting Deputy Director for Administration.

All new designations take effect today, November 10, 2021.