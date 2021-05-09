#VACCINEWATCHPH
Dionardo Carlos is PNP's next No. 4 as Eleazar forms command group
Photo dated May 2020 shows Police Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos accepting an appointment as incoming director of the PNP's Directorate for Police Community Relations by then-PNP chief Archie Gamboa.
PNP PIO

Dionardo Carlos is PNP's next No. 4 as Eleazar forms command group

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2021 - 9:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Police Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos is the latest addition to the PNP Command Group after his appointment as the Chief Directorial Staff, the 4th in command in the PNP hierarchy.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement sent to reporters by Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief. 

Carlos, a member of the PMA ”Maringal" Class of 1988, formerly served as PNP Director for Integrated Police Operations in Visayas and in Southern Luzon.

The general also came off separate tenures as commander of the Highway Patrol Group, head of the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management, and head of the Directorate for Police Community Relations.

This comes as Police Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz was elevated to a higher post as the PNP's No. 2 deputy chief for administration, while Police Lt. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson was appointed third in command as the deputy chief for operations when Eleazar was installed as PNP chief.

Eleazar, Vera Cruz, and Dickson are all members of PMA  “Hinirang” Class 1987. 

As Chief of Directorial Staff, Carlos will supervise the operations of the ten PNP Directorial Staff Offices. 

