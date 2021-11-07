PNP to public: Beware of scammers using personalities' names

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police cautioned the public against scammers who could be using personalities’ names, particularly of political aspirants, to cheat the public of their hard-earned money.

“I want to remind the public to be critical and not to lightly trust people who use the names of personalities, including politicians, to solicit any favors or money,” Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement Sunday.

“I have tasked concerned police units to keep an eye out for this modus to prevent unscrupulous individuals from cheating our kababayan of their hard-earned money,” he added.

Eleazar issued the warning after the Caloocan City Police arrested five people in Camarin, Caloocan City on Friday, November 5 for allegedly selling daily time records for P30 each to residents they claimed would receive cash from Sen. Manny Pacquiao for cleaning the community.

The suspects claimed they were members of Pacquiao’s staff and were ordered to recruit cleaners who would be given P7,500. According to the PNP chief, Pacquiao has since denied any involvement in the scheme.

The PNP chief added that there were also other political personalities who fell prey to the modus operandi of other criminal elements in order to dupe people of their money.

"There are many fraudsters today who will take advantage of the need and desperation of other people to make money," he said.

"Often the modus operandi of scammer is to mention the names of personalities to gain the trust of the victim, the promise of a huge return on a small investment, or the instant income effortlessly."

Eleazar urged the public to immediately report to authorities if they fall victim to scammers involved in this kind of modus or any other scam.

“I encourage the public not to hesitate to approach the police and file a complaint if you are a victim of such a scam. I assure you that we will hold those behind it accountable," Eleazar said in Filipino.