

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Two more groups seek to block Marcos' presidential candidacy
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 11:55am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Two more groups seek to block Marcos' presidential candidacy
This photo release shows former Sen.Bongbong Marcos announcing he will run for president of the Philippines. 
BBM staff  /  Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — At least two more groups vowed to join in blocking the presidential bid of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., their lawyer Howard Calleja said Friday.



In a virtual presser, Calleja said a group of Martial Law victims led by Carol Araullo and a civil society tax professionals led by Rommel Bautista are set to file pleadings next week before the Commission on Elections.





Calleja, their legal counsels, said they are looking to submit a motion to intervene and join the group of six civil society leaders that filed a Petition to Cancel or Deny Due Course the Certificate of Candidacy of Marcos. They may also file a separate disqualification suit.



“A case has been filed. We will join, and [we] agree with the case,” Calleja said, adding that they will include more inputs in their pleading. He also said they believe their filing would give “moral conviction” to their earlier filed case.



“Anybody who violated the tax code, you don’t need moral turpitude here. Any violation carries with it perpetual disqualification to hold office,” he added.



Araullo said that with the historical judgment on the brutal Marcos Martial Law rule in an ideal world, political heirs of the late dictator would have been permanently barred from seeking public office. But this has not happened.



“I cannot countenance another six years of a Marcos inside Malacañang, proud of his legacy of his dictator father,” she added.



Bautista, meanwhile, clarified that he has no affiliation with any political party. “I have no personal quarrel with Mr. Marcos, but I believe that being aspirant for the highest position in the land… should be held to higher moral standard.”



Cancellation of COC



Araullo and Bautista seek to join the pleading earlier filed through lawyer Theodore Te. The petitioners, from civil society groups, accused Marcos of making false representation on his COC. The petitioners cited a 1995 conviction from a Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Marcos’ multiple failures to file income tax returns.



“Clearly, the inescapable fact is that the mere fact of conviction for violations of the provisions of the NIRC perpetually disqualifies respondent Marcos Jr. from participating in any election, more so to run for any public office,” the petition read.



This was filed on November 2, 25 days after Marcos filed his COC. This type of suit seeks the cancellation of the COC. If granted, it will be as if no COC had been filed.



A petition for disqualification, which questions the very qualification of the candidate, may be filed until the election day. Substitution may also be filed, in case of disqualification, Calleja added.



Void ab initio?



Calleja also argued that the Court of Appeals ruling that upheld the trial court’s conviction but deleted the prison sentence of Marcos is void ab initio.



He claimed that the CA abused its discretion when it only upheld the fine but removed the prison sentence, adding that this made the ruling “void ab initio.” He added: “The decision of the RTC would hold.”



“Void ab initio” was a legal argument that government lawyers have used in filing a quo warranto petition against former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and then in revoking the amnesty of former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.



Calleja said they will include this argument in the pleading they will file next week, as he acknowledged that this matter may reach the Supreme Court.



Calleja, among the convenors of 1Sambayan that endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid, said he was approached by the group in his personal capacity as a lawyer.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Early survey leader Isko vows to listen to people
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Early survey leader Isko vows to listen to people


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite leading in a recent survey for 2022 presidentiables, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he would want to “give attention...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque says he has felt the resolve to run for senator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque says he has felt the resolve to run for senator


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque claimed he has "found the resolve" to run for senator, saying he could not allow allies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enrile&rsquo;s plunder case set for trial
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enrile’s plunder case set for trial


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Sandiganbayan has ruled to proceed with the trial proper of the 2014 plunder case against former senator Juan Ponce Enrile...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Netflix appeals MTRCB order on episode pullout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Netflix appeals MTRCB order on episode pullout


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Netflix has filed a motion for reconsideration on the move to regulate materials for its streaming services, after episodes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vax certificates now issued to local travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vax certificates now issued to local travelers


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The VaxCertPH information technology system set up by the Department of Information and Communications Technology already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte signs law increasing penalties for perjury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte signs law increasing penalties for perjury


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has signed into law a measure imposing stiffer penalties for perjury or lying under oath.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MTRCB: Cinemas to resume operations on December 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MTRCB: Cinemas to resume operations on December 1


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cinema operators are eyeing to resume operations by Dec. 1 as they prepare for implementation of health protocols in theaters,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion feels &lsquo;vindicated&rsquo; over August lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion feels ‘vindicated’ over August lockdown


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
As new COVID-19 cases dropped to 1,591 or close to year-ago levels  last Nov. 3, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urged to certify EdCom bill as urgent
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urged to certify EdCom bill as urgent


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Private education stakeholders have urged President Duterte to certify as urgent a bill that will convene the Education Commission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Fully vaxed Pinoys can visit Israel&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Fully vaxed Pinoys can visit Israel’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated Filipinos can now travel to Israel, the Ministry of Tourism of the Israeli embassy in Manila said yeste...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with